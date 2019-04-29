Japan's Emperor Akihito begins abdication ceremonies

Emperor Akihito donned a traditional robe as he visited the Shrine of Kashikodokoro on Tuesday morning to report his retirement to the gods. The shrine is a homage to the goddess Amaterasu, believed to be the direct ancestress of the imperial family.

Only part of the ceremony, which began a two-day abdication process in Japan, was aired for the public.

How the abdication will proceed

At a palace ceremony later on Tuesday, Akihito will announce his retirement in the presence of government officials and other male royals.

Akihito remains technically emperor until the stroke of midnight local time.

His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will ascend the Chrysanthemum throne on Wednesday as new emperor.

In a separate ceremony, Naruhito will also inherit the Imperial regalia of sword and jewel and the Imperial seals.

Akihito's role and reign

Akihito, whose father Hirohito ruled Japan during the Second World War and was at one point revered as a god, took the throne of the world's oldest monarchy in 1989.

He stunned the country in 2016 by announcing his desire to give up the throne, having faced prostate cancer and heart surgery among other health issues.

He sought to modernize the royal family's role, becoming the first Japanese royal to marry a commoner, Empress Michiko, and focusing on issues like national reconciliation. He is lauded for having the common touch, and for showcasing this in his responses to the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, as well as the massive 1995 earthquake at Kobe.

As well as natural disasters, Akihito also presided over a difficult economic period for Japan, as the boom decades of the 1970s and 80s gave way to economic stagnation, deflation, an aging population and soaring national debt.

Who is Crown Prince Naruhito?

Like his father, Naruhito is expected to be a modernizing influence on the rather staid Japanese royalty. Having studied at Oxford University, and married to Harvard- and Oxford-educated Masako Owada, both bring a cosmopolitan flavor to the island nation.

Naruhito also echoed Akihito in warning Japanese to ensure they recall the Second World War "correctly," without underplaying Japan's militaristic tendencies early in the 20th century.

Now 59, he has not been shy about criticizing some aspects of royal life, not least as Masako struggled to adapt as a princess. Masako left behind a promising diplomatic career on marrying in 1993. It emerged in 2004 that she had been undergoing treatment for stress-induced illness since her marriage. She's also faced considerable public pressure to bear Naruhito a son, which intensified with the birth of their only child, Princess Aiko, in 2001. In Japan, only men are eligible as royal heirs. His brother Akishino is next in line. There are no current male heirs to the throne after Akishino's 12-year-old son.

