  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Cancer Day
War in Ukraine
Climate activism
People holding a sign reading "Marriage for all Japan" during a protest in 2021
Japan has seen a growing movement pushing for same-sex marriageImage: Noriaski Sasaki/AP PPhoto/picture alliance
Human RightsJapan

Japanese PM fires senior aide over homophobic comments

52 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida called an aide's derogatory comments about same-sex couples "outrageous." Japan is the only G7 nation not to legalize same-sex unions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N658

A senior aide of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was dismissed on Saturday after making homophobic comments.

Masayoshi Arai, a secretary of the prime minister's office, on Friday, said he "doesn't even want to look at" married same-sex couples.

He added that he "wouldn't even like it if they lived next door," according to public broadcaster NHK.

The same day, Arai retracted his comments and apologized, saying his remarks were inappropriate, even if they were his personal opinion.

Kishida rebuked Arai's comments and called them "outrageous and completely incompatible with administration's policies."

Senior aid of Japanese PM Masayoshi Arai walks next to PM Fumio Kishida at the PM's official residence.
Masayoshi Arai, a secretary of the prime minister's office was dismissed over homophobic commentsImage: Kyodo/AP/picture alliance

Scandal ahead of G7 summit

On Saturday, Kishida told reporters that Japan is currently "aiming for an inclusive society...that recognizes diversity."

Arai's comments are an embarrassment for Kishida, who is preparing to host world leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) nations in May.

Japan is the only G7 nation that does not recognize same-sex unions.

The Japanese constitution articulates that "marriage shall be based only on the mutual consent of both sexes" and "with equal rights of husband and wife."

Japanese push for legalizing same-sex marriage

Currently, same-sex couples in Japan cannot inherit each other's assets and are denied parental rights.

This week, Kishida told the parliament that same-sex marriages would "affect the society," and that lawmakers need to be "extremely careful in considering the matter."

Japan upholds ban on same-sex marriage

The movement toward legalizing same-sex marriage has been growing in Japan, and Aria's comments sparked protests.

In a survey conducted by NHK in July 2021, two months before Kishida became prime minister, 57% of 1,508 respondents supported the legal recognition of same-sex unions.

In November, a Tokyo court upheld the ban on same-sex marriage. However, it also pointed out that the lack of legislation on same-sex marriage violated their human rights.

Kishida faces plummeting approval ratings

Arai's dismissal marks another blow to the Kishida government, which has faced plummeting approval ratings since last year.

According to recent polls, public support has halved to around 30% after a series of resignations of senior officials.

In the last three months, four ministers resigned over allegations of financial irregularities or links to the controversial unification church.

In 2022, a justice minister stepped down after joking about capital punishment and internal affairs. 

The same year, a communications vice minister resigned over comments about LGBTQ people and Japan's indigenous Ainu community.

Yoshiro Mori, Minister Seiko Hashimoto and minister Koichi Hagyuda cross hands at the 2020 Olympic games.
Yoshiro Mori, head of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee resigned after making sexist comments.Image: Yomiuri Shimbun/AP/picture alliance

In 2021, the head of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee, Yoshiro Mori, resigned after saying women talked too much.

ns/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The first Chinese "spy balloon"

US says another Chinese balloon spotted near Latin America

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Namibia Laidlaw Peringanda Herero-Aktivist

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Society1 hour ago08:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

A group of anti government protesters participate in a sit-in protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 4, 2023. The protest was against the huge government spending to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations amid the ongoing economic crisis

Sri Lanka: Anger at government over independence celebration

Sri Lanka: Anger at government over independence celebration

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Society17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tourists taking photos at the Berlin Wall.

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

TravelFebruary 3, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

History16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 1, 202301:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage