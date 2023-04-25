Japanese moon landing spacecraft likely crashed, says ispace

Ispace lost communication with the lunar lander in the final moments before the planned touchdown at around 16:50 GMT on Tuesday.
Final pings of data in the moments before the planned touchdown showed the lander's speed rapidly increasing, leading engineers at the mission control in Tokyo to determine a successful landing was "not achievable," the company said in a statement.
"We lost communication, so we have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface," Takeshi Hakamada, the founder and CEO of the company, said.
Only the United States, China and the former Soviet Union have managed to acheive the soft landing of spacecraft on the moon. Recent attempts by India and Israeli firm SpaceIL ended in failure.
Hakamada said the mission laid "the groundwork for unleashing the Moon's potential and transforming it into a robust and vibrant economic system."
What do we know about the mission?
The Hakuto-R Mission 1 (M1) spacecraft was scheduled to land around 1:40 pm Japan time (1650 UTC/GMT).
The M1 is 2.3 meters (7.55 feet) tall and was moving at nearly 6,000 kilometers (62 miles) per hour, ispace Chief Technology Officer Ryo Ujiie said at a media briefing on Monday.
Before attempting to land, it was in the moon's orbit traveling at some 100 kilometers per hour (3,700 miles per hour).
The M1 was to adjust its speed and altitude to make a "soft landing" on the moon. Ujiie said that slowing down the lander's speed was like "stepping on the brakes on a running bicycle at the edge of a ski jumping hill."