SpaceX' Starship rocket shortly before it exploded
The Starship spacecraft is designed to carry crew and cargo and sits atop a 230-foot tall first-stage Super Heavy booster rocketImage: APATRICK T. FALLON/FP/Getty Images
ScienceUnited States of America

SpaceX Starship rocket explodes after test launch

29 minutes ago

The Starship, the most powerful rocket system ever built, was designed to send astronauts to the moon, Mars and beyond.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QKsM

SpaceX launched the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built on Thursday.

Minutes after liftoff, however, the vessel exploded.

"As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation," SpaceX tweeted after the explosion.

SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes shortly after liftoff
There were no crew on the rocket when it explodedImage: SPACEX/REUTERS

SpaceX claims success despite explosion

SpaceX founder Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team for "an exciting test launch" and said on Twitter — the social media platform that he bought for $44 billion — that he had "Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months."

This was the second liftoff attempt of the Starship spacecraft, after a first test flight was aborted on Monday due to an issue with a pressurization valve.

The spacecraft took off from Starbase, the SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas. It was due to drop its first-stage Super Heavy booster into the Gulf of Mexico. The spacecraft will then continue eastward to complete a near-circle of the Earth before splashing down near Hawaii.

"With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's test will help us improve Starship's reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary," SpaceX tweeted.

Kate Tice, a SpaceX quality systems engineer, said that clearing the launchpad tower "had been our only hope."

The entire flight had been expected to last just 90 minutes.

First human journey to the Moon since 1972

The 50-meter (164-foot) Starship spacecraft had been designed to carry crew and cargo and sits atop a 70-meter-tall first-stage booster rocket.

The spacecraft and rocket have never flown together, so the test flight had aimed to assess their performance in combination.

As part of the Artemis III mission, NASA has selected Starship to transport astronauts to the moon in late 2025, marking the first human journey there since the Apollo program concluded in 1972.

Compared to NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), which has been under development for over a decade, Starship is larger and more powerful, with the capability to lift more than 100 metric tons into orbit.

The primary objective of Starship is to make space travel more accessible and cost-effective.

Musk: It is 'possible' to become 'multi-planet species'

In the future, SpaceX intends to refuel the Starship spacecraft in orbit by using another Starship, allowing it to travel to Mars or beyond.

Billionaire Musk hailed what he described as a pivotal moment ahead of the launch.

"We are at this brief moment in civilization where it is possible to become a multi-planet species," he said. "That's our goal. I think we've got a chance."

He has set his sights on making Starship reusable and bringing down the price per flight to a few million dollars.

ss/nm (AP, AFP, dpa)

SpaceX SN15 starship prototype comes in for a successful landing

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket after four failed attempts

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched and landed the SN15 after initial attempts ended in explosions mid-air or shortly after landing.
ScienceMay 6, 2021
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shaking hands at a joint news briefing

Ukraine updates: NATO chief makes surprise visit to Kyiv

Conflicts3 hours ago
Kagame shakes hands with Putin in front of a sign reading "Russia-Africa"

Rwanda's Kagame defends Russia's presence in Africa

Politics21 hours ago
Adult toy company MyMuse worker packs products

India: Sexual wellness industry booms, but taboo remains

Health3 hours ago
Benjamin von Stuckrad Barre, man wearing a suit poses in front of a white background.

New #MeToo novel targets German media giants

LiteratureApril 19, 2023
Bazaar with people milling around

Turkey elections: Refugees are a top political issue

Politics5 hours ago
A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Catastrophe6 hours ago01:21 min
People assembling a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur skeleton

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

BusinessApril 18, 2023
A Brazilian cowboy leading a herd of cattle in the Pantanal region

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

BusinessApril 19, 2023
