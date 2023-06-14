Japan: 2 dead after shooting at army training range

An 18-year-old trainee at the Japan Self-Defence Force shot three soldiers at a firing range, according to officials. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A Japanese soldier has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two and injuring one of his colleagues at an army base, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old serving in the Japan Self-Defence Force (SDF), was apprehended on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to local law enforcement, the alleged perpetrator was immediately apprehended by fellow soldiers at the scene.

The suspect "fired a rifle at the victim with the intent to kill", a police spokesman told the French news agency AFP.

Hirokazu Matsuno, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, said the incident unfolded at approximately 9 a.m. local time at an SDF shooting range in Hino City, located in the Gifu prefecture.

An SDF spokesperson said a total of eight shots were fired during the incident.

Aerial footage aired by local media displayed a gathering of military personnel and civilians near an emergency vehicle, while police maintained roadblocks in the vicinity.

Local media NHK confirmed that there were no reports of any civilian casualties.

