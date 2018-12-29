 January traditions in Europe | Lifestyle | DW | 01.01.2019

Lifestyle

January traditions in Europe

From jumping into cold water to sledding down hills at breakneck speeds, here's what Europeans are up to in January.

  • Russland Dreikönigsfest 19.01.2015

    January traditions in Europe

    Off to a cool start

    Swimming in icy water is a January tradition not only in northern Germany, but also in parts of eastern Europe. It's not just about testing your body's defenses though, but is a religious tradition meant to symbolize the cleansing of sins and is observed on Epiphany, which is celebrated on January 19 in in Eastern Orthodox churches.

  • Weißrussland Frauen trinken Wodka zum orthodoxen Weihnachten

    January traditions in Europe

    Na zdorovje!

    Holy Supper on Christmas Eve is enjoyed in Russia when the first star can be seen in the sky - on January 6, rather than December 24, according to Russian Orthodox tradition. Christmas is celebrated by breaking the pre-Christmas fast with 12 delicious dishes and plenty of beverages.

  • Bildergalerie Wie die Welt Silvester feiert Griechenland Drei-König-Schwimmen

    January traditions in Europe

    New Year's baptism

    In Greece, Epiphany on January 6 is known as Theophany. The new year cannot begin properly until the water has been cleansed of evil spirits. To do that, the priests throw a holy wooden cross into the water in a ceremony known as the Great Blessing of the Waters. People rush to touch it, believing they will receive a special blessing for the new year if they do.

  • Rom Epiphanias Hexe Befana

    January traditions in Europe

    Searching for the holy child

    As the legend goes, the old lady Befana was among the first to learn of Baby Jesus' birth. But she left to find him too late and missed seeing the Star of Bethlehem - and the child himself. Since then, she visits children in Italy every year on January 6 and fills their stockings with gifts - if they behaved well enough. Santa Claus was only recently introduced in Italy.

  • Galette des Rois Dreikönigskuchen

    January traditions in Europe

    King for a day

    The first week of the new year is a great time to visit a French bakery, where you'll find the traditional "galette des rois." The "kings' cake," made of pastry dough and marzipan, enjoyed in honor of Three Kings' Day (Epiphany) on January 6. Careful, though! There might be a small porcelain figure inside. The person who finds it in their piece gets to be king for a day - and wear a paper crown.

  • Schweden St. Knuts Tag Weihnachtsbaum Recycling

    January traditions in Europe

    Hello, Knut!

    In Sweden and Finland, St. Knut's Day is celebrated on January 13 in honor of the Danish patron saint. Children remove the decorations from the Christmas tree and are rewarded with sweets. The holiday is incidentally not observed in Denmark, despite its namesake.

  • Hornschlittenrennen in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

    January traditions in Europe

    Winter sled race

    For over 40 years, Garmisch-Partenkirchen has been turned into a sledding paradise every year on Three Kings' Day. Sleds were traditionally used to transport hay into the valley for the livestock. But now adventurous participants race down the 1.2-kilometer (about 4,000-foot) slope on them - at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour (over 62 miles per hour)!

  • Deutschland Sternsinger in Fulda

    January traditions in Europe

    Sternsinger

    In parts of Germany on January 6, it's common for children to dress up as the Three Magi, Caspar, Melchio and Balthasar. They go door to door, singing, collecting donations for children in need, and writing the year - 20*C+M+B*16 - on the doorframes. Casper is sometimes represented by painting a child's face black - a practice that has led to controversy in recent years.

    Author: Aaron Skiba / Elena Klein / kbm


While some people have already taken down their Christmas trees and are busy implementing their New Year's resolutions, Christmas is just getting underway for others across Europe.

In a few European countries, January also rings in a collection of chilly, adventurous and religious traditions. Click through the gallery to learn more.

