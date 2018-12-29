January traditions in Europe

Searching for the holy child

As the legend goes, the old lady Befana was among the first to learn of Baby Jesus' birth. But she left to find him too late and missed seeing the Star of Bethlehem - and the child himself. Since then, she visits children in Italy every year on January 6 and fills their stockings with gifts - if they behaved well enough. Santa Claus was only recently introduced in Italy.