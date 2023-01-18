  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
12 images
MusicUnited States of America
Silke Wünsch
5 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/2r79b
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Leopard 2 main battle tanks

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy criticizes German tank hesitation

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Vivian Konadu

Sex sells? An ongoing battle in Ghanaian women's football

Sex sells? An ongoing battle in Ghanaian women's football

Soccer2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Harue Motoi, whose parents and younger brother died in 2011, prays in front of their grave during the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster, in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 11, 2021.

Japan nuclear plant execs acquitted over Fukushima disaster

Japan nuclear plant execs acquitted over Fukushima disaster

Crime21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Dani Dayan

'When you see antisemitism, act immediately'

'When you see antisemitism, act immediately'

SocietyJanuary 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Matteo Messina Denaro, former mafia boss, being escorted by police in Sicily, Italy

Matteo Messina Denaro: The mafia and deep-running corruption

Matteo Messina Denaro: The mafia and deep-running corruption

Crime16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Yazidis fleeing Islamic State terrorists

Yazidis in Germany: Late hope for justice?

Yazidis in Germany: Late hope for justice?

Politics1 hour ago02:42 min
More from Middle East

North America

Wine being poured into a glass

Canada says no alcohol is the only risk-free option

Canada says no alcohol is the only risk-free option

Health22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Politics20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage