Jakub Blaszczykowski helping to keep former club Wisla Krakow afloat

Poland's record appearance maker Jakub Blaszczykowski has made an incredibly generous offer to help keep his debt-ridden boyhood club in business at their greatest time of need. Historically one of the most successful clubs in Polish football, Wisla Krakow have fallen on hard times financially and "Kuba" is ready to lend a helping hand both on and off the pitch.

The 33-year-old has combined forces with two further investors to help alleviate the financial pressure with a donation of just under €1 million, which will primarily be used to ensure the club don't lose their license.

"He's an incredibly modest person and he is now giving away that which has never played a role in his life: materialism and money," said Jaroslaw Krolewski - a fellow investor - when discussing the finanical boost being provided on Saturday to broadcaster TVP Sport.

Unlike his fellow investors though, Blaszczykowski has made the unprecedented move of offering to play for the club free of charge for the remainder of the season, according to reports in Poland.

"Kuba" earned legendary status in Dortmund, making 253 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 32 goals and 52 assists.

It was during his spell with the club between 2005 and 2007 that the winger made his big break on the domestic scene in Poland's top tier, making 51 appearances and claiming an Ekstraklasa title before joining Borussia Dortmund.

With BVB, the man who has been capped 105 times for his country became a firm fan favourite, helping them to two Bundesliga titles, which included a league and cup double in 2012. He most recently parted ways with Wolfsburg by mutual consent in the winter break.

Krakow currently sit eighth in the league and are without a title since 2011. Survival and not silverware is the first priority and "Kuba" looks set to break the professional footballer mould by sacrificing his gains for the good of a club at the heart of the game in his home country.

jt (dpa, SID)