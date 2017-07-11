Jacob Blake shooting: US leagues postpone games over racial injustice

The US Basketball league NBA on Thursday postponed three playoff games for the second consecutive day. It follows an unprecedented walkout by players over racial injustice after the police shooting of an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake.

Multiple NFL teams also canceled scheduled practice sessions on Thursday in the wake of massive protests that started in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and spread to cities across the US.

The NBA has said it hopes to resume the season by the weekend, even as President Donald Trump accused the league of being "like a political organization."

"They've become like a political organization and that's not a good thing. I don't think that's a good thing for sports or for the country," Trump said.

The Milwaukee Bucks players refused to play their playoff game on Wednesday, forcing the NBA to call off all three games scheduled for the day. This was followed by a similar boycott of Major League Basketball games by the players the same day.

adi/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)