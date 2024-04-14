  1. Skip to content
'It's a very difficult situation for Israel': analyst

Gerhard Elfers
April 14, 2024

Can further escalation be prevented after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel? The attack means a "paradigm change" in the conflict between the two countries, said Hans-Jakob Schindler from the Counter Extremism Project in New York.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ekR8
