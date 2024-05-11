  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
ConflictsMiddle East

Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Emily Gordine | Phil Gayle
November 5, 2024

Israel's prime minister is reported to have said that there are "too many gaps" between him and Yoav Gallant over management of Israel's wars. What exactly is Netanyahu referring to? DW's Emily Gordine reports from Jerusalem.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mfEs
Skip next section Similar stories from Middle East

Similar stories from Middle East

Hamas Anführer Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar: Hard-liner who pushed Hamas to more violence

Yayha Sinwar spent decades building up the Palestinian militant group Hamas, with the goal of eradicating Israel.
ConflictsOctober 17, 202403:13 min
Vorschaubild für die Reihe Mapped Out

Why Iran and Israel are enemies

The attack on Iran's embassy and launch of drones against Israel escalated tensions. "Mapped Out" examines the conflict.
ConflictsDecember 1, 202313:29 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Palestinians and Israelis harvest olives in Jaba'a, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israelis help Palestinians with dangerous olive harvest

DW reports from the occupied West Bank, where Israelis and Palestinians are picking olives amid settler violence.
ConflictsNovember 2, 202403:24 min
A Palestinian man walks in between rubble and destroyed buildings

Dozens of civilians killed in overnight strikes on Gaza

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that residential areas and facilities housing displaced people were hit hard.
ConflictsNovember 1, 202401:40 min
Palestinian Mahfoz Safi (L), resident of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, sits in an armchair in his home and speaks to DW's Emily Gordine.

Why is UNRWA aid agency so important to Palestinians?

Palestinians in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, tell DW how important the UN aid agency is in their lives.
ConflictsOctober 30, 202404:14 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Fokus Europa Schweiz Geröllrutsch

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Residents of Swiss alpine valleys are being forced to move, as landslides increase.
ConflictsOctober 24, 202426:04 min
A laptop sits on a chair. The laptop screen shows a ship.

Russia's spy ships comb the Baltic sea

Under the guise of research, Russian ships are spying on Western infrastructure.
ConflictsOctober 18, 202407:10 min
NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte seen at a ceremony to mark the end of Jens Stoltenberg's term as head of the alliance

Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general

The new head of NATO says keeping up support for Ukraine is a top priority for the alliance.
ConflictsOctober 1, 202402:42 min
Show more