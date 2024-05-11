Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

ConflictsMiddle EastNetanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav GallantTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastEmily Gordine | Phil Gayle11/05/2024November 5, 2024Israel's prime minister is reported to have said that there are "too many gaps" between him and Yoav Gallant over management of Israel's wars. What exactly is Netanyahu referring to? DW's Emily Gordine reports from Jerusalem.https://p.dw.com/p/4mfEsAdvertisement