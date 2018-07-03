 Italy′s League party to forfeit €48 million, Rome′s Supreme Court rules | News | DW | 03.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Italy's League party to forfeit €48 million, Rome's Supreme Court rules

Italy's top court has upheld a prosecutor's request to seize funds for "financial irregularities" dating back to 2008. It is related to convictions of Umberto Bossi, founder of Italy's Northern League party.

Matteo Salvini (dpa)

Rome's top court on Tuesday ruled there was no reason not to seize funds from Italy's right-wing League party, Italy's ANSA news agency reported. Prosecutors last year had requested more than €49 million ($57 million) from the party — originally named the Northern League — after its founder, Umberto Bossi, and a former party treasurer were convicted of financial irregularities. The charges relate to transactions which took place between 2008-2010.

League lawmaker Giulio Centemero decried Tuesday's ruling, citing the party's "total transparency and honesty." According to Italy's La Repubblica, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who now heads the League party, said: "49 million isn't much, I'll make a collection. It is a politically motivated process based on facts that are ten years old and money I have never seen. I can get the money selling T-shirts, caps and french fries."

Read more: Founder of Italy's Northern League, Umberto Bossi, jailed for fraud

Umberto Bossi and Silvio Berlusconi during a news conference in 2008 (picture-alliance/dpa)

Umberto Bossi and Silvio Berlusconi during a news conference in 2008

Berlusconi's buddy

Bossi — once a key ally of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi — was found guilty in a 2017 trial in Milan of using hundreds of thousands of euros in public funds to pay personal expenses during his time as head of the party. He was sentenced to two years and three months in prison for the offense, while his son, Renzo, was also convicted and given an 18-month prison sentence. Former Northern League treasurer Francesco Belsito received the longest sentence of the three: two years and six months behind bars.

The trial also found €200,000 ($228,000) in funds provided to political parties by the state was used to pay his family's expenses, including travel, dinners, education fees, hotel accommodation and expensive cars.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini now heads the party, which he renamed the League after he took over in 2013.

Read more: Scandal forces Italian far-right party chief out

  • Silvio Berlusconi feeds a lamb

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    He's back, and this time he's a vegetarian

    Last Easter, in an attempt to soften his image as he eyed a return to poltics, Berlusconi took part in an ad promoting vegetarianism that featured him snuggling lambs in soft lighting overlaid with easy listening music. Although Berlusconi is barred from seeking office for another year due to a fraud convinction, a bloc led by his Forza Italia party has been polling strongly.

  • Silvio Berlusconi dances with a woman

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    'No one will marry you'

    Berlusconi is well known for offensive remarks and belittling women, so it's no surprise he did both in one go on the campaign trail. Earlier in February, he told a BBC journalist that her handshake was too manly; "Otherwise men will think, this one is going to beat me up, and no one will marry you."

  • Screenshot of Matteo Salvini's website

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Win (a date with) Salvini!

    Matteo Salvini of the far-right Northern League came up with a humble publicity stunt – whoever likes his Facebook posts can win a chance to take a picture with "the captain", talk to him on the phone, or meet in private. He was lambasted on social media and by Italy's La Repubblica daily, which wrote: "The captain? Even Silvio Berlusconi in his golden age would envy this kind of self-regard."

  • Campaign ad featuring Italian former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (Youtube/Matteo Renzi )

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Think about it!

    If ex-PM Matteo Renzi was hoping to make a big splash with this tepid ad in which — surprise! — he shows up on a bike and tells a family to "think about" voting for him, then he was certainly successful. Just not perhaps in the way he wanted. The staggeringly lackluster TV spot was parodied countless times on social media.

  • Screenshot of Luigi di Maio flying

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Just us kids

    Luigi di Maio of Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) has repeatedly used his age of only 31 to try and connect with younger voters and is prolific on social media. One of his most cringe-worthy attempts to relate to millennial voters came in a video he posted to Instagram in which he said M5S would make Italy "fly high," before "flying" himself in an entertainment complex.

  • Pope Francis

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Pope: Fake news is like being aroused by feces

    After the US election, the Pope warned about the spread of fake news in Italy and its undue influence. He called untrue, sensational stories "the greatest damage the media can do," in an interview with the Catholic weekly Tertio. "I think the media...must not fall into – no offense intended – the sickness of coprophilia," he said, using a more polite term for an abnormal interest in faeces.

  • John Oliver on stage

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Prime Minister Oliver?

    Comedian and pundit John Oliver brought the tumultous Italian election to the attention of a wider audience in one of his famous TV segments, skewering Berlusconi. Oliver's solution to Italy's unwieldy democracy? Encouraging Italian lawmakers to appoint him: "Incredibly, I am far from your worst option," he joked while cuddling a lamb.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Founder of Italy's Northern League, Umberto Bossi, jailed for fraud

An Italian court has convicted Bossi, once an ally of ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi, of embezzlement while he led the anti-immigration party. His son Renzo and the former party treasurer were also convicted and jailed. (10.07.2017)  

Scandal forces Italian far right party chief out

The head of Italy's Northern League, Umberto Bossi, has stepped down over allegations he misappropriated party funds, leaving the future of the party hanging in the balance. (05.04.2012)  

Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

Ahead of parliamentary elections on Sunday, Italy is suffering from a bout of voter apathy. Considering what they've seen on the campaign trail might explain why. (02.03.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Italien - Libysche Flüchtlinge

Will Italy's refugee stance bring down the EU? 28.06.2018

As EU leaders try to agree on how to deal with migrants already in, or trying to make it to Europe, Italy's far-right, anti-EU parties look to reap the benefits of discontent. Megan Williams reports from Rome.

Italien Matteo Salvini und Giorgia Meloni besuchen Lager der Roma

Italy's far-right League plans census of Roma community 19.06.2018

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has announced plans for a census of the Roma community. While those deemed to be foreign could be deported, he said, Italian Roma would "unfortunately" be allowed to stay.

Italien Bevölkerungsgruppe der Roma in Neapel

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte dismisses Roma census proposal as 'unconstitutional' 20.06.2018

The Italian prime minister's comments come after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini announced plans for a Roma census. Salvini defended the census and tried to shift the focus to the protection of Roma children.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 