  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia party, Monza
Silvio Berlusconi's defence lawyers have said he is being tried 'for the crime of generosity'Image: Nicola Marfisi/Avalon/ Photoshot/picture alliance
Law and JusticeItaly

Italy's Berlusconi acquitted in witness bribery case

45 minutes ago

The former prime minister was accused of bribing witnesses in a past trial over the notorious "bunga bunga" scandal, in which he was charged with paying for sex with a 17-year-old girl.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NUbD

An Italian court on Wednesday acquitted former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in a case where he was charged with paying witnesses to lie about his involvement in underage prostitution.

Prosecutors had demanded that Berlusconi be imprisoned for six years for bribing 24 guests at his parties to give false testimony in a previous trial, where he was charged with paying for sex with a 17-year-old nightclub dancer.

He was acquitted in the underage prostitution case because of a lack of proof that he knew he was paying a minor. The former leader was then charged for bribing witnesses.

A split case

The case of paying off witnesses was split between three cities — Siena, Rome and Milan — because of where the witnesses lived.

Berlusconi has already been acquitted in the cases in Siena and Rome. Prosecutors there are appealing this decision.

The case in Milan is the most high-profile of the three.

Berlusconi has previously acknowledged giving money to his guests but said that it was compensation for the reputational damage they suffered.

Berlusconi's downfall and comeback

The case has long cast a shadow on his political career.

Dubbed as the "bunga bunga parties," the scandal led to his political downfall and the end of his fourth term as prime minister in 2011.

Berlusconi's Forza Italia party — a key player in current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition — has consistently denied the allegations. According to the party, Berlusconi has been a victim of a years-long ploy by magistrates to end his time in politics.

Since then, Berlusconi was re-elected to Italy's upper house in 2022 with more than 50% of the votes in September in the northern city of Monza, where he also owns a soccer team.

That marked a significant comeback for him as he was expelled from the Senate in 2013 because of a tax fraud conviction stemming from his media business.

mk/fb (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Civilians spend time at a humanitarian aid center in Bakhmut, Donetsk

Ukraine updates: UN seeks $5.6 billion in humanitarian aid

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man walks past posters of election candidates on a wall in Lagos

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

PoliticsFebruary 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Air India aircraft on an airport tarmac

Air India's Airbus deal set to revive airline's fortunes

Air India's Airbus deal set to revive airline's fortunes

Business20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An LNG tanker at sea

LNG for Germany: UAE delivers first shipment

LNG for Germany: UAE delivers first shipment

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Polish and Ukrainian soldiers train on a Leopard 2 tank at a military base in western Poland.

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

ConflictsFebruary 14, 202302:12 min
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

PoliticsFebruary 13, 202302:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

"precios justos" signs on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Business3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage