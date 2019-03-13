Italy probes death of Silvio Berlusconi 'bunga bunga' sex trial witness

Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death of Imane Fadil, a Moroccan-born model who testified in one of the inquiries linked to former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's "bunga bunga" parties.

Fadil, 34, died in Milan's Humanitas hospital on March 1. She was being treated since January 29 for "symptoms of poisoning," Milan prosecutor Francesco Greco said, according to the ANSA news agency.

ANSA quoted Greco as claiming that the Humanitas hospital did not report Fadil's complaints or symptoms that were consistent with the poisoning while she was being treated. He said he was only informed of her death when her attorney reported it.

The hospital said in a statement that it provided toxicological exams to prosecutors when they were completed on March 6. ANSA quoted unnamed officials who said the results showed a "mix of radioactive substances." The official autopsy is still pending.

'Bunga bunga' witness

Fadil testified in the 2012 trial of Berlusconi, who was accused of paying for sex with underage prostitutes. She gave detailed testimony regarding "bunga bunga" orgiastic parties at Berlusconi's villa in Arcore north of Milan, saying she saw two young women in nun costumes stripping in front of the then prime minister while performing raunchy pole dances.

She had told reporters in 2012 that she feared for her safety after telling prosecutors that she was offered money in exchange for her silence about what occurred at the parties.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Media mogul Born in Milan in 1936, Berlusconi started out his career as a singer on cruise ships in the 1950s before rising to become a major player in Italy's media landscape. He created the first (and only) Italian TV commerical empire, and created media groups with huge portfolios like Fininvest. He also owned the highly successful soccer team AC Milan from 1986 to 2016.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Forza Italia Before founding his center-right Forza Italia ("Let's go Italy") party in 1993, Berlusconi enjoyed the friendship of Prime Minister Benito Craxi. After Craxi was forced out of politics by a corruption scandal, Berlusconi presented himself as a brash but honest, self-made man, a moderate and supporter of the free market. Forza Italia remains largely a party ideologically aligned around its leader.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Populist prime minister Berlusconi would come to dominate Italian politics for the next two and a half decades. First elected to the lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, in 1994, Berlusconi had three stints as prime minister between that year and 2011. He was repeatedly accused of corruption and authoritarianism during his tenure.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Powerful friends Berlusconi formed strong friendships with world leaders of a similar ilk, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. He had highly antagonistic relationships with leaders who criticized him, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He once caused a stir in the European Parliament in 2008 by telling then-EU lawmaker Martin Schulz he could play a Nazi in one of his upcoming films.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Bunga Bunga After being hit with claims of paying bribes, abuse of office, tax fraud and defamation, in 2011 Berlusconi was forced to resign. He was accused of organizing hedonistic celebrations that involved sex with minors, called "bunga bunga" parties. At the center of the scandal was exotic dancer Karima El Mahroug. Berlusconi was first found guilty, but his conviction was overtuned on appeal in 2014.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Convicted After avoiding major legal repercussions for years, Berlusconi was finally convicted of tax fraud in 2013 and banned from holding public office until 2019. Because he was over the age of 70 at the time of his conviction, he was sentenced to carry out community service in lieu of jail time. He works about four hours a week at an elderly care facility helping dementia patients.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Resurgent right Although he cannot hold office, Berlusconi has been amassing a right-wing bloc that is currently leading the polls ahead of Italy's general election on March 4. Forza Italia has been bolstered by the support of the far-right Lega Nord (Northern League) and its leader Matteo Salvini (right). The Lega promotes euroskeptic and anti-immigrant policies.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back America's Berlusconi Berlusconi welcomes comparisons to US President Donald Trump in terms of populism, lifestyle, attitude and backgrounds. Shortly after Trump's victory, Berlusconi commended his focus on the "weak citizens harassed by the state, taxes, bureaucracy, uncontrolled immigration, unemployment and the danger of terrorism." Despite this, Berlusconi is keen to point out that he made his money on his own.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Forza Silvio Despite endless legal troubles and little legislative or economic sucess, Berlusconi has vowed not to step away from politics. He has vowed to remain the custodial leader of Forza Italia during his public office ban, and to contest another election as soon as he is able. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Her lawyer, Paolo Sevesi, said she had spoken to him about "her fear of having been poisoned," the AGI news agency reported this week.

Berlusconi was initially convicted in the case before Italy's highest court acquitted him of the charges in 2015. But he is being subsequently investigated or prosecuted for witness tampering in Milan, Sienna, Rome and Turin for allegedly bribing women who attended the parties to keep them quiet.

