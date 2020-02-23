Italy suspends Venice’s world famous carnival amid coronavirus crisis

Carnival in Venice will be suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, the President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia announced on Sunday.

Authorities are shutting down the popular carnival celebrations, cutting it short by two days, after the total number of infected persons in Italy soared to 133.

"We have to adopt drastic measures," Zaia told reporters, adding that events scheduled for Sunday in Venice would continue as planned. "But as of this evening there will be a ban on the Venice Carnival as well as on all events, sporting as well, until March 1 inclusive," he said.

The carnival was still in full swing on Sunday as announcements were made.

"The ordinance is immediately operative and will go into effect at midnight,'' Zaia said.

The festival draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the world each year.

Virus outbreak on rise

The number of coronavirus infections in Venice had risen to 25. Two of the patients, both of whom are elderly, have been hospitalized in central Venice.

"I think that from tonight we will take further restrictive measures," said City Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, speaking from St Mark's Square.

'We will have more'

Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri told SkyTG24 news that the number of COVID-19 cases were likely to increase but that he hoped they would not spread further geographically.

"I expect more cases, " he said. "It's clear that we will have more."

Italian towns on lockdown

In response to the outbreak, the Italian government decided overnight to block access to 10 towns in Lombardy’s Lodi province, about 37 miles (60 km) south-east of Milan, confining tens of thousands of people. Approximately 53,000 people have been affected by the measures.

Venice is one of the most visited cities in the world. More than 31 million tourists visited the lagoon city last year alone.

mvb/aw (AP, dpa, Reuters)

