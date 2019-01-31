 Italy slides into recession as eurozone struggles | News | DW | 31.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Italy slides into recession as eurozone struggles

Italy's economy contracted in the last two quarters of 2018, and the slowdown is expected to continue into 2019. Italy's problems are having their effects on the rest of the eurozone.

Shopping street in Rome, Italy

Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) fell a steeper than expected 0.2 percent for the quarter ending in December 2018, following a fall of 0.1 percent in the previous three months. A technical recession is defined as two straight quarters of economic contraction.

The Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) issued the figures on Thursday and reported agriculture, forestry, fishing and industry had all contributed to the economic downturn, while a rise in net exports failed to offset those declines. The service sector was "substantially stable," ISTAT reported.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said government measures would lead to a recovery in the second half of 2019. He said the economy had been weakening since the start of 2017 and had been hit by the slowdowns in China and Germany. 

Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio blamed the previous government and said the data "certified the failure of the entire political class which Italians sent packing" in elections last year.

It is the third recession for Italy in a decade.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

Challenging debt

Italy's government debt is the fourth-largest in the world and the biggest in the EU, coming in at more than €2.3 trillion ($2.6 trillion).

The coalition government was forced to revise its expansionary 2019 budget in December after the European Commission raised concerns about the impact on the country's debt levels.

The dispute between Rome and Brussels raised concerns about Italy's ability to manage its debt, especially after borrowing rates on bond markets rose as a result. 

Watch video 01:52
Now live
01:52 mins.

Italy makes a budget concession to Brussels

Effect on the eurozone

Italy's recession has had its effect on the wider eurozone which grew by just 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2018, according to provisional figures released Thursday by the EU's statistics agency Eurostat. The eurozone's 1.2 percent year-on-year expansion is a new five-year low.

The German government on Wednesday cut its growth forecast for 2019 to 1 percent, which would constitute the slowest pace in six years.

The International Monetary Fund last week cut its forecast for eurozone growth in 2019 from 1.9 percent to 1.6 percent.

Eurostat also reported on Thursday the unemployment rate in the 19 countries that use the single currency remained stable in December at 7.9 percent, the same as the previous month.

Watch video 01:55
Now live
01:55 mins.

Italy to launch citizens' wage

jm/ng (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

European Commission accepts Italy's revised budget proposal

Italy has promised to reduce its deficit targets for the next three years. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the long awaited agreement allowed his government to honor its main commitments and boost the economy. (19.12.2018)  

German economic growth to drop to 1 percent

Only 1 percent growth is forecast for Germany this year, according to Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, who attributed the risks to Brexit and global trade rows. Previously, Berlin had reckoned on 1.8 percent. (30.01.2019)  

Italy says cutting deficit would be 'economic suicide'

Rome is determined to stick to fundamental aspects of its 2019 budget despite pressure from Brussels, according to Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria. The EU believes Italy's plans are "overly optimistic" and risky. (09.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Italy makes a budget concession to Brussels  

Italy to launch citizens' wage  

Related content

Europa Finanzen l Steuer auf Finanztransaktionen l Europäische Zentralbank Euro-Skulptur

Draghi: Eurozone faces economic downturn, more stimulus needed 24.01.2019

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has warned that weaker growth in the global economy will continue to be felt in Europe. The ECB, which kept key interest rates on hold, is unlikely to raise them until the summer.

Symbolbild Spende Geldgeschenk

Global debt levels surging, but keep your calm 21.01.2019

In most countries, the global financial crisis has led to a ballooning of sovereign debt levels. Large-scale economic stimulus programs and bank bailouts have been a costly affair, a fresh study bears out.

Italien Flüchtlinge Ventimiglia

France, Italy ratchet up rhetoric amid migration dispute 24.01.2019

France and Italy are no strangers to a diplomatic war of words. However, a dispute over migration, against the backdrop of rising nationalism, has driven modern ties between two of the EU's biggest members to a new low.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 