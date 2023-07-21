  1. Skip to content
CrimeItaly

Italy: Police seize record 5 tons of cocaine near Sicily

1 hour ago

The cocaine was discovered being transferred from a ship onto a smaller vessel off the southern coast of Sicily. The seizure is the largest-ever on Italian territory.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UDp1
Packages containing cocaine seized during a police operation
The ship carrying the drugs had been under observation by authorities Image: Guardia di Finanza/REUTERS

Italian police seized a record 5.3 tons of cocaine during an operation off the southern coast of Sicily, authorities said on Friday. The haul had an estimated value of €850 million ($946 million) and is the largest cocaine seizure ever reported on Italian territory. Five people have been arrested, the Guardia di Finanza said in a statement.

How were the drugs discovered? 

A merchant ship sailing from South America had already been under observation for several days, when a surveillance aircraft spotted packages being thrown from its deck into the waters of the Strait of Sicily to be collected by a fishing trawler.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, investigators noticed numerous parcels being thrown into the water from the merchant vessel as a fishing boat approached. The crew of the smaller boat then retrieved the parcels.

The investigators stopped the trawler and found large quantities of drugs in a hidden compartment on the vessel. Two Tunisians, an Italian, an Albanian and a French national were arrested.

Sicilian regional president Renato Schifani called the operation a blow against drug smuggling.

"Drugs are a scourge of our society fueled by unscrupulous men who sow death by crushing hopes and destroying many families," he said in a statement.

los/sms (dpa, Reuters) 

