News

Italy paves way for 'legitimate self-defense' measures

It was a campaign pledge of Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini: the right to defend against threatening intruders by any means necessary. Now, being able to grab a gun in self-defense is one step closer to reality.

A person loads a handgun with bullets

The Chamber of Deputies, Italy's lower house, on Wednesday voted in favor of a draft law that would tighten self-defense provisions.

The bill specifies that "defense is always legitimate" in a person's home. It aims to protect a person who acts in self-defense in response to a perceived threat from an intruder.

Under current legislation, a person who harms an intruder, even in cases of self-defense, can be held responsible for damages.

The bill is reminiscent of US "stand your ground" laws, which often allow a person to use lethal force to defend themselves against an intruder on their property. In Germany, self-defense is vaguely defined, with the criminal code stating "a person who commits an act in self-defense does not act unlawfully."

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the far-right populist League, has long campaigned for bolstering self-defense measures.

Watch video 25:36

Italian MEP from far right League ends DW interview abruptly

Victory for the right

During an election campaign stop in 2015, he vowed to change the law. "If you enter my house on foot, know you could be leaving lying down," Salvini said. "Stay at home, go to work, that way you don't risk anything."

The bill passed with support from Salvini's League party and other right-of-center parties, including Forza Italia and Brothers of Italy. Several lawmakers from the League's coalition partner, the leftwing populist 5 Star Movement (M5S), voted against the bill.

Although M5S leader Luigi Di Maio voted in favor of the law due to coalition agreements, he said: "If we start to stay that you can use arms more often, this is not my kind of country."

The bill will now head to the Senate for a vote on March 26.

Italy launches €7 billion 'citizens' income' plan to combat poverty

Italy's populist government has launched its citizens' income welfare program designed to reduce poverty and unemployment. The scheme helped spark tense budget negotiations with the EU. (06.03.2019)  

Matteo Salvini: Sweeping to power with selfies?

Italy's right-wing populists are likely to win Sunday's regional elections in Sardinia. The poll is seen as a test run for a new coalition in Rome. Italy is moving to the right. Bernd Riegert reports from Sardinia. (23.02.2019)  

Opinion: Italy's populists choose provocation over politics

Watching Italy's populist leaders behave like bulls in a china shop is hard to bear. Their escalating dispute with France is toxic for the EU, and we shouldn't let them get away with it, says DW's Bernd Riegert. (09.02.2019)  

Americans question role of race in Zimmerman acquittal

The acquittal of George Zimmerman in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old African American Trayvon Martin has outraged many people in the US. Many believe that race played a role in the case. (15.07.2013)  

Luigi Di Maio: The populist leader eyeing victory in Rome

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement has won the most seats outright in Italy's national elections. DW looks at its 31-year-old leader. (24.09.2017)  

Opinion: The problem is populism, not just Italy

A DW interview with EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger has triggered strong emotions in Italy. But when it comes to controversy, cliches won't help anyone, writes La Repubblica journalist Roberto Brunelli. (30.05.2018)  

