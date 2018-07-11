 Italians likely to scupper EU-Canada free trade deal | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 13.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Italians likely to scupper EU-Canada free trade deal

The Italian government has reiterated its opposition to the CETA free trade deal between the European Union and Canada. The deputy prime minister said parliament would not ratify the agreement formally signed in 2016.

EU, Canadian flag, sign reading CETA (picture-alliance/dpa/K.Ohlenschläger)

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio told a farmers' association gathering in Rome Friday that Italy would not ratify the European Union's free trade agreement with Canada.

"Soon CETA [Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement] will arrive in parliament and a majority will reject it and will not ratify it," Di Maio told his audience.

"If so much as one Italian official continues to defend treaties like CETA, they will be removed," added Di Maio, who leads the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement governing with the right-wing League.

The CETA accord needs to be approved by all 28 EU member countries to take full effect, meaning that Italy's refusal to ratify it would scupper the whole agreement.

Anti-globalization sentiment

The EU and Canada formally signed the CETA accord in October 2016. It entered into force on a provisional basis in September 2017, sweeping away tariffs on a large number of goods and widening access to Canadian beef in Europe and EU cheese and wine in Canada.

Farmers in Italy started massive protests against the deal as early as 2017, demanding that the government scrap the pact. They criticized that CETA only shielded "a small part of our designation- of-origin and protected-geographical-indication produce."

Italy's leading farming union branded CETA as "a bad and dangerous deal." Canadian officials have downplayed the threat, saying they are confident there will be full ratification in the end.

Watch video 01:18
Now live
01:18 mins.

Protests as EU parliament approves Canada trade deal (February 2017)

hg/jd (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Europe's Schulz still hopeful of CETA trade deal

A trade agreement between Canada and the EU should be signed next week, according to European Parliament President Martin Schulz. However, the Belgian region of Wallonia remains a stumbling block. (22.10.2016)  

EU-Canada trade pact CETA comes into force — provisionally

A landmark free trade deal linking the European Union and Canada has come into effect despite lingering opposition from activists. The EU hailed the pact as one of its most ambitious ever, "setting a new standard." (21.09.2017)  

Italy threatens to scupper EU-Canada free trade deal

The new government in Rome is walking in the footsteps of Donald Trump's trade protectionism, as it has threatened to torpedo the CETA trade agreement because it doesn't protect Italy's farmers and their products. (14.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Protests as EU parliament approves Canada trade deal (February 2017)  

Related content

Symbolbild Japan Wirtschaft geringes Wachstum

EU governments approve free trade deal with Japan 06.07.2018

European member states have given the go-ahead for a free trade deal with Japan, the world's third-largest economy. Brussels said the agreement was sending "a very powerful signal against protectionism."

Italien Landwirtschaft Büffel in der Landschaft

Italy threatens to scupper EU-Canada free trade deal 14.06.2018

The new government in Rome is walking in the footsteps of Donald Trump's trade protectionism, as it has threatened to torpedo the CETA trade agreement because it doesn't protect Italy's farmers and their products.

Symbolbild Stahl

As US tariffs go into effect, Europe, Canada and Mexico strike back 01.06.2018

The European Union and Canada have challenged the US steel and aluminum tariffs at the World Trade Organization. Canada and Mexico have also announced retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars worth of US goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump meets May over Trade

Trade is high on the agenda as President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Theresa May in London. But the circumstances are less than auspicious. Getting the best for the UK in terms of UK-EU trade, may prove difficult alongside UK-US bilateral negotiations, at a time where transatlantic trade relations ahve taken a hit. 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  