News

Italian police nab ancient artifact trafficking gang

Italian police say many stolen artifacts were sent to Germany where they were given fake certificates of origin and sold at auction houses. Thousands of objects were recovered during the operation.

Italien Polizeiauto Symbolbild (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTOs)

Italian police on Wednesday said an international criminal gang who stole artifacts from Sicilian archaeological sites had been dismantled with scores of arrests made.

The group "illegally exported" many of the stolen artifacts to Germany where they were granted fake certificates of origin and sold by auction houses in Munich, the Carabinieri art heritage police said. 

Read more: The most spectacular art robberies in history

Some of the 20,000 objects recovered included ancient coins, statues and pottery, as well as fake artifacts, and police said the haul was estimated to be worth more than €40 million ($46.5 million).

A Sicilian archaelogical site (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Schleep)

The ancient temple of Zeus located in Sicily used to be one of the largest of its kind in the Mediterranean region

Arrests across several countries

A total of 23 people have been arrested in relation to the gang, with eight in custody, seven under house arrest in Italy, and three subject to European arrest warrants in Germany, Spain and Britain.

A 61-year-old Italian was arrested in Ehingen, in the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg, and €30,000 ($35,000 dollars) in cash was seized from his home.

Read more: How Paris' 100-million-euro art heist happened

A British art dealer was arrested in London and another Italian was arrested in Barcelona.

The group's alleged leader is a 76-year-old man known as "Zu Gino" (Uncle Gino), who worked out of the Sicilian town of Riesi.

Police are also investigating two Munich auction houses.

Another five suspects were not detained, but have been ordered to report regularly to police, the art heritage squad said.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier, Kate Müser


law/kms (AP, dpa)

