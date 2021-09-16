 IT dreams for Ugandan children | Africa | DW | 20.10.2021

Africa

IT dreams for Ugandan children

Ugandan schoolchildren have been unable to attend school due to the government's COVID-19 safety restrictions. But luckily for some, a neighborhood mother passionate about IT and coding gives lessons off a porch.

Watch video 02:05

These children have not gone to school for almost two years due to Uganda's COVID-19 measures. But neighbor Shamim Mwanaisha has introduced them to coding, vital tool in innovation and communication fields. She teaches from a porch with laptops and a bunch of fascinated kids. 

