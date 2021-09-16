IT dreams for Ugandan children

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ugandan schoolchildren have been unable to attend school due to the government's COVID-19 safety restrictions. But luckily for some, a neighborhood mother passionate about IT and coding gives lessons off a porch.
These children have not gone to school for almost two years due to Uganda's COVID-19 measures. But neighbor Shamim Mwanaisha has introduced them to coding, vital tool in innovation and communication fields. She teaches from a porch with laptops and a bunch of fascinated kids.