Israel's Herzog to attend Amsterdam Holocaust museum opening

Pro-Palestinian groups and anti-Zionist Jewish groups say they will protest the Israeli president's attendance. The museum's parent organization said Herzog was invited before Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to attend the opening of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam on Sunday.

The museum tells the stories of some of the 102,000 Jews who were deported from the Netherlands and murdered in Nazi camps during the Holocaust in World War II.

Among the exhibits are a prominent photo of a boy walking past bodies at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp after it was liberated, dress buttons excavated from the grounds of the Sobibor extermination camp, and walls covered with the texts of hundreds of laws discriminating against Jews enacted by the German occupiers of the Netherlands.

The museum is housed in a former teacher training college that was used as a covert escape route for hundreds of Jewish children.

Three-quarters of Dutch Jews were among the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

The museum will be opened by Dutch King Willem-Alexander. Aside from Herzog, a number of other dignitaries are also expected to attend, including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen and Manuela Schwesig, president of Germany's upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat.

However, the invitation for Herzog to attend the opening has attracted controversy amid Israel's military campaign in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

Exhibits at the new museum tell the stories of some of the 102,000 Jews who were deported from the Netherlands and murdered in death camps Image: Peter Dejong/AP/picture alliance

Protesters criticize Herzog's attendance

Pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist Jewish organizations have organized protests against Herzog's presence at the museum opening due to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have died in the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Dutch pro-Palestinian organization The Rights Forum called Herzog's attendance "a slap in the face of the Palestinians who can only helplessly watch how Israel murders their loved ones and destroys their land."

In a statement issued ahead of Sunday's opening, the Jewish Cultural Quarter that runs the museum said it was "profoundly concerned by the war and the consequences this conflict has had, first and foremost for the citizens of Israel, Gaza and the West Bank."

It said that it is "all the more troubling that the National Holocaust Museum is opening while war continues to rage. It makes our mission all the more urgent."

The museum said it had invited Herzog before the October 7 terror attack by Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by the US, the EU and Israel, among others.

zc/nm (Reuters, AP, dpa)