Israeli raid in Gaza kills six, including Hamas commander

Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip exchanged fire on Sunday, leaving six Hamas militants dead including a military commander.

The burst of violence threatens to further escalate conflict between Israel and Hamas amid efforts by both sides to try and tone down weeks of fighting.

Hamas said that an Israeli commando unit entered several kilometers into the strip near Khan Yunis in a civilian vehicle and shot dead Nur Barake, the deputy commander of Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigade.

In a statement, it said Hamas militants fought back and repelled Israeli forces, prompting Israel to carry out multiple airstrikes.

The Israeli military said in a statement that "during (Israeli military) operational activity in the Gaza Strip, an exchange of fire evolved. More details to follow."

Sirens went off across southern Israel, indicating there were rocket and missile attacks. Israel's Iron Dome system shot down at least two rockets, the military said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in Paris, cut short his trip to fly back to Israel.

Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu said that he was striving to reach a long-term ceasefire with Hamas rather than a new war.

The comments came as the prime minister came under criticism from members of his right-wing government for his decision to allow Qatar to provide money to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip to pay for salaries and fuel to ease an electricity crisis.

Last week, Qatar delivered $15 million of cash in suitcases to the Gaza Strip, which since 2007 has suffered under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade that has contributed to a humanitarian crisis. The payment was part of $90 million that Qatar has pledged to deliver to cover the salaries of thousands of employees in the Gaza Strip in the next six months.

"Every action, without exception, has a price," Netanyahu said. "If you can't handle the price you cannot lead. And I can handle the price."

The immediate impact of the Qatar payment was for Hamas to ease border protests on Friday. Since March 30, thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have gathered at weekly protests along the Israeli border to demand a lifting of the blockade.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed and 22,000 injured by Israeli forces during the Gaza protests in the past seven months, according to the enclave's health ministry. One Israeli soldier has been killed.

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett, the head of the right-wing Jewish Home party, likened the cash payments to the Gaza Strip as "protection money" paid to criminals.

Hardline Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said he had opposed "transferring the money to Hamas."



cw/amp (AFP, AP, dpa, AP)