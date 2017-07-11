Israel won't cooperate with UN rights probe

Israel formally said on Thursday it would not be cooperating with a special commission established by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate alleged abuses committed against Palestinians.

Israel charged in a letter sent to Navi Pillay, the head of the commission and a former UN high commissioner for human rights, that she is biased against the state of Israel and therefore so is the commission.

Meirav Eilon Shahar, the Israeli ambassador to the UN and other Geneva-based international organizations, wrote in the letter, "It is obvious to my country, as it should be to any fair-minded observer, that there is simply no reason to believe that Israel will receive reasonable, equitable and non-discriminatory treatment."

Pillay, a judge from South Africa, has previously compared the former system of apartheid in her country with the situation confronting Palestinians in Israel and has also supported the movement to boycott and divest (BDS) from Israel. Both are significant strikes against her in Israel's view.

What is the UN's Human Rights Council?

The UN-backed Human Rights Council is based in Geneva. Among the Human Rights Council's 47 members are known human rights violators, including China, Cuba, Eritrea, Pakistan, Venezuela as well as several Arab countries run by dictators.

In addition to the council's awkward membership roster, every time the Human Rights Council meets, Israel's human rights record is raised. There is no other country where this is the case.

Why is there a commission of inquiry?

Last May, the UN Human Rights Council moved to establish the commission following 11 days of conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. That brief eruption of hostilities cost 260 Palestinians their lives as well as 14 people within the state of Israel.



UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said Israeli airstrikes on population centers could constitute war crimes. Several international organizations, including Human Rights Watch, concur.

Bachelet and Human Rights Watch have also criticized Hamas and charged rocket fire on cities violates the international laws of war. Israel has countered that Hamas uses residential areas to launch its rockets and blamed it for the casualties inflicted in what it calls retaliatory strikes.

The council's persistent focus on alleged abuses in the state of Israel and the competing conflict narratives emerging from events last May led the council to create a commission to investigate.

What is the mandate of the commission of inquiry?

The commission of inquiry is considered the strongest tool the UN Human Rights Council has available to use at its discretion.

It will investigate allegations of abuses against the Palestinians in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

The commission is certain to face an uphill battle as the Israeli letter indicates, though Israel has long accused the council, and the UN generally, of bias.

It is unclear how much the commission will be able to achieve with Israel showing fierce resistance to its efforts.

