Iran, Turkey condemn Israel-UAE deal

Iran and Turkey on Friday resoundingly condemned the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The US-brokered deal announced Thursday establishes full diplomatic relations between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, while halting Israeli plans for annexation of occupied land in the West Bank.

Iran called the deal a "dagger in the back" of all Muslims, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Tehran also said the deal was an act of "strategic stupidity" by the UAE, and "will undoubtedly strengthen the axis of resistance in the region.''

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday the deal amounts to "treason,'' and should be reversed.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement supporting the Palestinian administration, saying that the "history and the conscience" of the region's people will not forget and never forgive the "hypocritical behavior" of the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to a deal with Israel.

"While betraying the Palestinian cause to serve its narrow interests, the UAE is trying to present this as a kind of act of self-sacrifice for Palestine," the foreign ministry said.

wmr/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)