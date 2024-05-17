Israel to respond to Rafah genocide charges at ICJ

South Africa has filed an urgent request to the UN's top court for provisional measures, including ordering a cease-fire in Gaza. This is the third hearing on the war between Israel and the Hamas militant Islamist group.

Israel is expected to contest accusations of genocide brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by South Africa after Israeli forces launched a military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

South Africa urged the UN top court on Thursday to order an end to the operations and for Israel to withdraw its forces.

Friday will see Israel respond to the litany of allegations that include mass graves, torture and the deliberate blocking of humanitarian aid.

The court continues to deliberate on the larger question of whether Israel's actions in Gaza violate the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

What did South Africa ask of the court?

In its most recent filing, South Africa asked the ICJ to order Israel to "immediately withdraw and cease its military offensive" in Rafah.

It said that Israel should be called upon to allow "unimpeded access" for humanitarian workers, investigators and journalists into the Gaza Strip.

South Africa also requested a provisional measure to ensure that Israel reports back on its efforts to adhere to the first two orders.

In January, the ICJ ordered Israel to ensure its troops do not commit genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza, allow in more humanitarian aid and preserve evidence of any violations.

On Thursday, South Africa told the court that the situation in Gaza had reached "a new and horrific stage" and that Israel was threatening the "very survival of Palestinians in Gaza" in its Rafah offensive.

Israel has previously stressed its "unwavering" commitment to international law and described South Africa's case as "wholly unfounded" and "morally repugnant."

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "we have to do what we have to do," referring to Israel's offensive in Rafah. Israel has said that it needs to enter the border city to eliminate Hamas.

