  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineLGBTQ+ rights
PoliticsIsrael

Israel to respond to Rafah genocide charges at ICJ

May 17, 2024

South Africa has filed an urgent request to the UN's top court for provisional measures, including ordering a cease-fire in Gaza. This is the third hearing on the war between Israel and the Hamas militant Islamist group.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fxdi
International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague
Israel is set to respond to South Africa's filing requesting provisional measures at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The HagueImage: Daniel Kalker/picture alliance

Israel is expected to contest accusations of genocide brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by South Africa after Israeli forces launched a military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

South Africa urged the UN top court on Thursday to order an end to the operations and for Israel to withdraw its forces.

Friday will see Israel respond to the litany of allegations that include mass graves, torture and the deliberate blocking of humanitarian aid.

This is the third hearing on the war between Israel and the Hamas militant Islamist group since South Africa filed the first proceedings in December.

The court continues to deliberate on the larger question of whether Israel's actions in Gaza violate the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

Top UN court hears new case against Israel

What did South Africa ask of the court?

In its most recent filing, South Africa asked the ICJ to order Israel to "immediately withdraw and cease its military offensive" in Rafah.

It said that Israel should be called upon to allow "unimpeded access" for humanitarian workers, investigators and journalists into the Gaza Strip.

South Africa also requested a provisional measure to ensure that Israel reports back on its efforts to adhere to the first two orders.

In January, the ICJ ordered Israel to ensure its troops do not commit genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza, allow in more humanitarian aid and preserve evidence of any violations.

On Thursday, South Africa told the court that the situation in Gaza had reached "a new and horrific stage" and that Israel was threatening the "very survival of Palestinians in Gaza" in its Rafah offensive.

Israel has previously stressed its "unwavering" commitment to international law and described South Africa's case as "wholly unfounded" and "morally repugnant."

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "we have to do what we have to do," referring to Israel's offensive in Rafah. Israel has said that it needs to enter the border city to eliminate Hamas.

sdi/ab (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Tania von Uslar-Gleichen and Christian J. Tam, Professor of International Law at the University of Glasgow argued on behalf of Germany in case at the ICJ in The Hague

Germany presents defense at ICJ over Gaza 'genocide' claim

Germany presents defense at ICJ over Gaza 'genocide' claim

Nicaragua has brought Germany before the International Court of Justice on charges of facilitating genocide in Gaza. Germany has rebuked the claims.
Law and JusticeApril 9, 2024