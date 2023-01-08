Thousands of Israelis protest new Netanyahu government

Among other issues, protesters voiced concern that democracy in the Middle Eastern country could be in danger, with new Justice Minister Yariv Levin planning a number of controversial judicial reforms that could undermine the separation of powers.
Israel's Netanyahu sworn in as prime minister
What happened at the demonstration?
Protesters marched through the streets of the coastal city after first gathering in its center. Many waved Israeli and rainbow flags and held up banners with anti-Netanyahu slogans.
Among the banners were ones bearing the words "crime minister," a reference to yearslong investigations of Netanyahu involving fraud, breach of trust and corruption.
Other signs featured slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid."
"Together with thousands of amazing demonstrators we went out to protest and shout in a clear voice: Our country cannot be destroyed! We will continue to fight for our democracy," tweeted Merav Michaeli, leader of the Israeli Labor Party.
What are the protesters' main concerns?
One main focus of the demonstrators' protest was the judicial reforms planned by the new justice minister.
Levin wants a majority in parliament to be able to overrule decisions by the Supreme Court, as well as to change the way the body that appoints judges is composed.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid has denounced the reforms, saying on Twitter that it "endangers the entire legal system of the State of Israel."