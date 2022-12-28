  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Serbia-Kosovo tensions
The Israeli settlement of Har Homa in East Jerusalem
New settlements in disputed territories such as East Jerusalem may cause friction between Netanyahu and US President Joe BidenImage: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP
ConflictsIsrael

Israel: New Netanyahu government vows to expand settlements

24 minutes ago

Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming far-right coalition wants to build new communities in the disputed regions of the Golan Heights, the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Such a move could harm Israel's ties with the US.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LUl0

Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party announced its key policy priorities for the new Israeli government on Wednesday, with settlement expansion at the top of the list.   

"The government will advance and develop settlement in all parts of Israel — in the Galilee, the Negev Desert, the Golan Heights and Judea and Samaria [West Bank]," the document said. 

The Golan Heights, the West Bank and east Jerusalem are all disputed regions, which were taken over by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967.

EU countries, for example, do not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is viewed as illegally occupied Syrian territory.

The West Bank and east Jerusalem, meanwhile, have been sought by some Palestinian negotiators as key territories of a future Palestinian state. But hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers already live in communities in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.  

New settlements could harm Israel's ties with key allies

The new settlements could cause friction between Israel and key allies, such as the United States. President Joe Biden's administration has voiced opposition to new Israeli construction in the West Bank.

 The German government has also said that "the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and in east Jerusalem is increasingly jeopardizing the territorial basis for a future Palestinian state." 

Israel expels human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri

The US has not yet commented on the policy guidelines released Wednesday. A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told the AP news agency there is no prospect for "peace, security or stability in the region" without a negotiated two-state solution.

Settlement expansion in the West Bank has also been condemned by global bodies such as the UN, which sees such a policy as illegal under international law.

Incoming Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the head of the Religious Zionism party, will be in charge of managing Jewish settlements in the West Bank. In a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, Smotrich claimed his settlement policy "doesn't entail changing [their] political or legal status."

Security also major priority for far-right coalition

The Likud Party policy document is being released one day before the swearing-in of Israel's new governing coalition, with Netanyahu returning to the premiership. The new government is considered Israel's most right-wing ever, with several hard-line and ultra-Orthodox parties taking part.  

Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu earlier served as Israeli prime minister from 1996 to 1999 and 2009 to 2021Image: Abir Sultan/Pool EPA/AP/dpa/picture alliance

In addition to settlements, security is also a major priority for the new Israeli government, with Netanyahu remaining steadfast in his opposition to the Iran nuclear deal

"The government will work to promote peace with all neighbors while ensuring Israel's security, historical and national interests are safeguarded," the document said. 

Netanyahu named former hawkish military commander Yoav Galant as defense minister on Wednesday. Galant has frequently vowed to curb Iranian influence in the region, particularly in Syria.    

wd/dj (AP, dpa) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Declaration by EU High Representative on status of the Golan Heights

www.consilium.europa.eu
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pope Benedict XVI

Vatican: Health of former Pope Benedict is 'worsening'

Religion8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A soldier of the Bundeswehr is standing next to his machine gun at the airport near the base in Gao in northern Mali, with the German flag flying overhead

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A picture showing online gamers in India

India's online gaming boom prompts fears of gambling surge

India's online gaming boom prompts fears of gambling surge

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Women and children waiting for health check at the Indira Gandhi Children's Health Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 10, 2022.

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Human Rights9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Greenpeace activists sail next to Russian tanker "Ust Luga" near Asgardstrand, Norway on April 25, 2022

How Putin's war destroyed Russia's business model

How Putin's war destroyed Russia's business model

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog standing next to each other holding a document, with the Israeli flag in the background

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man walks beside ice formed by the spray of Lake Erie waves which covered a restaurant during a winter storm in Hamburg

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

ClimateDecember 27, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage