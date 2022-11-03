  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by wife Sara Netanyahu, gestures as he addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022.
Israel's longest-serving premier is set to oversee the country's most right-wing governmentImage: Ammar Awad/REUTERS
PoliticsIsrael

Benjamin Netanyahu wins majority in Israeli election

5 minutes ago

Israel's longest-serving prime minister will return to lead what experts expect will be the country's most right-wing government to date. Benjamin Netanyahu still faces corruption charges, which he denies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J2fG

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has secured a majority of parliamentary seats in the country's fifth election in four years.

Netanyahu and his right-wing allies won a total of 64 seats of parliament's 120 seats. His own Likud party won 32 seats, while ultra-Orthodox parties secured 18 seats, and a far-right alliance won 14 seats, the Israeli electoral commission said on Thursday.

It means that the country's longest-serving prime minister will reenter office at the head of what many expect will be the most right-wing government in Israel's 74-year-history.

Israel's Netanyahu on verge of comeback

Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, possibly Netanyahu's staunchest rival in the election, congratulated him Thursday and instructed his staff to prepare an organized transition of power.

"The state of Israel comes before any political consideration," the AP news agency quoted the centrist Lapid as saying. "I wish Netanyahu success for the sake of the people of Israel and the state of Israel.''

Lapid's opposition bloc secured 51 seats, the electoral commission said.

Netanyahu's outright majority is projected to end a turbulent era in Israeli politics. However, the 73-year-old Netanyahu still faces charges of corruption, which he has consistently denied. 

What will the future government look like?

After receiving the electoral commission's final vote count, President Isaac Herzog will next week give Netanyahu 42 days to form a government.

Likud's most likely senior partner is expected to be the Religious Zionism party. The far-right party, which doubled its seats in parliament since the last election, is set on controlling Israel's security portfolio.

The party's anti-Arab leader Itamar Ben-Gvir is eying the post of Public Security Minister, which would allow him control over Israeli police.

"The time has come to impose order here. The time has come for there to be a landlord," Ben-Gvir tweeted Thursday in a commentary on the latest reported stabbing attack targeting an Israeli.

Bezalel Smotrich, another party leader and West Bank settler,  hopes to become defense minister.

Israelis queue to cast their ballots on the day of Israel's general election in a polling station in in Tel Aviv, Israel November 1, 2022.
It is the country's fifth election in four yearsImage: Corinna Kern/REUTERS

Israeli allies have commented on the likely makeup of the future Israeli government.

The US State Department said it hoped Israeli officials would respect "the values of an open, democratic society." Britain, meanwhile, called on all politicians to "refrain from inflammatory language" and respect minorities.

rmt/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Olaf Scholz boarding plane to China

Germany's Olaf Scholz's visit exposes EU rifts over China

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta applauds Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien and Tigray delegate Getachew Reda

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Western Balkans Summit, people sitting around a round table, flags in the background

Are the Western Balkan countries headed for EU membership?

Are the Western Balkan countries headed for EU membership?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Man with a cowboy hat votes in a shed doubling as polling place in Iowa

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

Politics13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage