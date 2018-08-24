Israel says Doctors Without Borders nurse attempted border attack

The aid group Doctors Without Borders, formally known by its French name Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), said on Friday that it was investigating claims from Israeli officials that one of its nurses attempted to carry out an attack on Israeli troops this week.

MSF confirmed in a statement that one of its employees, identified as Hani al-Majdalawi, was killed in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

"MSF is working to verify and understand the circumstances regarding this extremely serious incident, and is not able to comment further at this stage," the medical charity added.

Doctors Without Borders has around 200 local and foreign staff working in the Gaza Strip. In May, the group condemned Israel's use of force against protesters at the border.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted The convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the West Bank-based Fatah group was targeted as he made a rare visit to Gaza on March 13. The Palestinian Authority said it held Hamas responsible, having failed to provide adequate security. Hamas claimed the attack was aimed at hurting efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Land Day march Some 30,000 Palestinians took part in the first of the demonstrations on March 30, marking Land Day, named for the 1976 Arab protests against Israeli plans to expropriate land. Some demonstrators ran at the border fence and 16 were killed by Israeli troops with others injured, and some dying later.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them' Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: If someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them."

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Protesters injured Palestinians ran to help a young man injured during the border protest on April 13. Stones had been thrown at border guards and the Israeli troops fired on the demonstrators. Some 45 Palestinians died and hundreds were injured between March 30 and April 27.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Boy killed on April 20 Protest continued on April 20th, with some Palestinian protesters using kites to transport Molotov cocktails and firebombs over the fence. Israeli snipers killed at least four more Palestinians on April 20th, including a 15-year-old boy. The UN Middle East envoy dubbed the killing "outrageous."

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year May 15: US Embassy officially moved to Jerusalem from Tel-Aviv US President Donald Trump's daugher Ivanka is part of the delegation that opened the new US Embassy in Jerusalem. The transfer of the embassy triggered a fresh wave of protests in which 62 people were killed. The deaths have considerably heightened tensions in the area.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year US no longer seen as partner in Middle East negotiations As the US celebrated its embassy move from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem, Palestinian protests escalated. The events coincided with the 70th anniversary of the foundation of modern-day Israel, and Nakba Day, when Palestinians recall those who fled or were expelled as Israel was established.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year More than 60 people were killed in protests Palestinians carried away a protester injured on May 15th after demonstrations marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Palestinian youths run from tear gas Hamas official Salah al-Bardaweel said on Palestinian television that all but 12 of the dead were members of Hamas. Mahmoud Abbas the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization is planning to pursue a war crimes complaint against Israel at the International Criminal Court.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Israeli airstrikes pound Hamas military targets in Gaza Following an increase in cross-border violence in mid-July, Israel pounded Hamas military targets in Gaza, while Palestinian militants fired more than 170 rockets and mortars into Israel. Two Palestinian boys, aged 15 and 16, were killed in Israeli airstrikes, according to Gaza's health ministry. Three Israelis were injured after a rocket landed on a residential home in the Israeli city of Sderot.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Israel temporarily closes its Kerem Shalom cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip Days later, Israel blocked all fuel and gas transfers through the Kerem Shalom crossing with the Gaza Strip for six days "in light of the continued terrorist attempts of Hamas." Israel's defense ministry said essential food and medicine deliveries would still get through. The crossing had been shuttered to commercial trade a week earlier.



Israel slams Doctors Without Borders

COGAT, Israel's defense ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, first released the identity of the man in a statement on Thursday evening, saying that he worked as a nurse for MSF.

According to the statement, the man attempted to" infiltrate" Israel from Gaza, opening fire on Israeli soldiers and throwing an explosive device at them. Israeli troops then opened fire and killed al-Majdalawi.

COGAT demanded an explanation from MSF from the incident, calling the group "Terrorism Without Borders."

Al-Majdalawi's brother Osama said that Hani was not affiliated with any militant group, but that he had privately purchased a rifle. He also said his brother was newly married with a pregnant wife.

The Israeli military has not confirmed the man's death and did not provide details as to where his body was being held.

Over 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border since mass protests began on March 30. One Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper in July.

Israel defends its use of force on the border, saying it is necessary to stop attacks.

