 Israel closes pedestrian crossing with Gaza | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 19.08.2018

Middle East

Israel closes pedestrian crossing with Gaza

Israel has closed its only pedestrian border crossing with the Gaza Strip following deadly protests and clashes that left two Palestinians dead and scores of others injured. It is unclear how long the closure will last.

Palestinians take part in a protest against the siege on the Gaza Strip, at Erez crossing, in the northern Gaza Strip

Israel's defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman, announced Sunday that the pedestrian border crossing between Israel and Gaza had been closed.

The Erez crossing in the northern Gaza strip would, however, remain open for humanitarian cases, journalists and aid workers, a spokeswoman for COGAT, Israel's chief liaison office with the Palestinians, added.

The decision to close the crossing, the spokeswoman said, was made following violence along the Gaza border on Friday. It is unclear how long the crossing would remain closed.

Israeli fire killed two Palestinians when clashes broke out during weekly protests in the Gaza Strip. Another 60 were injured during the violent demonstrations.

Protests by Palestinians have taken place near the border every Friday since March 30. The demonstrators are calling for an end to the blockade on Gaza.

jlw/tj (AFP, AP, dpa)

Gazastreifen Grenzübergang Kerem Shalom | LKW Durchfahrt nach Rafah

