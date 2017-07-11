Israel: Jerusalem Post site hacked on anniversary of killing of top Iranian general

The website for the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post was down for a short while early on Monday morning after it was targeted by hackers.

The content of the page was inaccessible. Instead, visitors saw a picture of an exploding building with a rocket falling from the sky, appearing to come from a red ring on a clenched fist.

The image was accompanied by a threatening message in English and Hebrew, saying: "We are close to you where you do not think about it."

The incident occurred on the anniversary of the assassination of the top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq two years ago.

Hack references Israel's nuclear program

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the hack. Israel first publicly acknowledged its involvement in the killing of Soleimani in late December.

The building in the image was a replica of the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near the city of Dimona, used by the Iranian military for target practice.

The facility is part of Israel's infrastructure for developing weapons-grade plutonium to be used in the country's nuclear weapon program.

Israel does not officially confirm possessing nuclear weapons. Nor does it deny it, pursuing instead a policy of nuclear ambiguity.

Who was Qassem Soleimani?

Soleimani has been a very influential figure in the Islamic Republic of Iran, heading up the Quds (the Arabic name for Jerusalem) Force of the Revolutionary Guard.

He was integral to Iran's involvement in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon where they have backed Shia groups, including Syrian President Bashar Assad.

His assassination by drone strike shocked Iran and he remains a popular figure among Iranians.

The government is planning on holding memorial services to mark the two-year anniversary of the general's death throughout Monday.

