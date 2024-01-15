Israel-Hamas war: Footballer released after Turkey detention

Israeli footballer Sagiv Jehezkel has been released, after being detained for a gesture made during a match in Turkey. The Antalyaspor defender seemingly showed solidarity with those held hostage by Hamas.

What's happened?

After scoring a goal against Trabzonspor on Sunday, Israeli football player Sagiv Jehezkel held up his hand in celebration to show off a bandage that said: "100 days, 7.10". The text was in relation to the Hamas attack on October 7, 100 days before the match, and appeared next to a Star of David.

Turkish prosecutors later launched an investigation against Jehezkel on charges of "inciting people to hatred and hostility," according to Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc.

Reports on Monday morning stated that Jehezkel has been released pending trial while NTV television reported that a private plane had been sent from Israel on Monday to pick up Jehezkel and his family so that they could return home.

What has been said?

Tunc reacted quickly on social media platform X, claiming the gesture was "ugly" and was "inciting people to hatred and hostility.” Meanwhile, the Turkish Football Federation said the gesture "disturbed the conscience" of the Turkish public.

Antalyspor, Jehezkel's club, said the player had "acted against the values of our country," with a statement on X which confirmed he had been sacked. "Our board will never allow behaviour against the sensitivities of our country no matter if it costs championships or trophies," the club continued.

Turkish news agency DHA say that the player told police he "did not intend to provoke anyone", before adding that: "I have never engaged in anything related to politics since my arrival. I have never disrespected anyone since the day I arrived. The point I wanted to draw attention to was [the need] for an end of the war."

Anwar El Ghazi was dismissed by Bundesliga club Mainz for his views on the war Image: ANP/IMAGO

Several leading Israeli figures have condemned Turkey's actions, heightening tensions between the two regional powers. "Shame on you, Turkish government," Israeli former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet wrote on X. "Turkey has become a dark dictatorship, working against humane values and sports values," added Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Have other sports stars been caught up in this?

On Friday, South Africa said it had stripped its national Under-19 Cricket World Cup skipper David Teeger of the captaincy over fears he could be targeted by protesters after praising Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

Teeger was cleared of wrongdoing last month but Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it had been advised that protests over the conflict are likely to target the tournament's venues later in the month, with a risk of "conflict or even violence." In December, Australian batter Usman Khawaja was charged by the International Cricket Council for wearing a black armband in the first Test against Pakistan, in support of people in Gaza.

In Germany, Bundesliga club Mainz terminated Anwar El Ghazi's contract after he expressed his views last year while Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui also found himself under the spotlight for a time.

Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur donated part of her WTA Finals prize money to the Palestinian people, while there have also been protests from a number of players in American Football's NFL and elsewhere.

mp/jt (AFP/AP)