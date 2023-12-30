Turkish Super Cup final postponed over t-shirt row

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce players refused to take to the pitch after reportedly being denied permission by Saudi organizers to pay homage to the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The Turkish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, on Friday was postponed because of a disagreement between organizers and the Galatasaray and Fenerbahce football clubs.

According to Turkish media reports players from the clubs wanted to wear shirts featuring the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during their warm-up.

Friday's match between Turkey's league champions and cup winners would have coincided with the centennial anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic by Ataturk.

They also wanted to use banners bearing Ataturk's words "Peace at home, peace in the world" during the game but were reportedly denied permission by the Saudi organizers.

Date for final yet to be decided

The Turkish Football Federation and the clubs blamed the postponement on "some problems" with the event's organization.

Saudi Arabia has recently moved to stage international games and tournaments ahead of the men's World Cup it is all but certain to host in 2034.

"We were looking forward to holding the match on time in accordance with the international soccer rules and regulations that require the sport to be presented without any slogans outside its scope, especially since this was discussed with the Turkish (Football) Federation in the framework of the preparatory meetings for the match," organizers said in a statement cited by Saudi media.



"Despite this agreement, it was unfortunate that the two teams did not adhere to what had been agreed upon, which led to the match not being held."

It was unclear where or when the final would be staged, but Turkish football supporters urged the clubs to play the match on home soil.

mfi/lo (dpa, AP, Reuters)