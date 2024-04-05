Israel fires officers over deadly drone attack on aid convoy

Israel says it has dismissed two officers for their roles in drone strikes in Gaza that killed seven aid workers. An investigation said the pair had violated military rules of engagement.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said two officers involved in a deadly strike on the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza, killing seven workers on a food delivery mission, had been dismissed.

The findings of an investigation into the Monday killings said the soldiers had mishandled critical information and violated the army's terms of engagement.

The victims — an Australian, three Britons, a US-Canadian citizen, a Palestinian, and a Pole — were killed in three air strikes over four minutes by an Israeli drone. They were said to have run for their lives between their vehicles as the attack was in progress.

An internal Israeli military inquiry found that the drone team who killed them made an "operational misjudgment of the situation."

It said the team had spotted a suspected Hamas gunman shooting from the top of one of the aid trucks they were escorting. The brigade officers who ordered the strikes, a colonel and a major, were dismissed, while senior commanders were also formally reprimanded.

"The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures," the military said in a statement on Friday.

The three aid workers' vehicles had been emblazoned with large WCK logos. However, retired Israeli general Yoav Har-Even, who is leading the investigation, said the drone's camera could not see them because it was dark. "This was a key factor in the chain of events," he said.

