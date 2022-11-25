Israel: Far-right Ben-Gvir to be national security minister

Likud said the current Ministry of Internal Security would be renamed the Ministry of National Security and would be given expanded powers. The move comes after Likud and its religious and far-right allies emerged victorious from Israel's November 1 election, after nearly four years of political instability.
Coalition negotiations with other right-wing and religious parties are still underway.
"We took a big step tonight toward a full coalition agreement toward forming a fully, fully right-wing government," Ben-Gvir said in a statement.
The media-savvy lawyer and politician has risen from the fringes of Israeli politics to make headlines across Israeli and international media for his anti-Palestinian speeches and stunts.
Before becoming a lawyer, Ben-Gvir was indicted and convicted of inciting racism. He was exempted from military service because of his extremist views.
Ben-Gvir has been a vocal supporter of the late Meir Kahane, a former Israeli lawmaker who was assassinated in New York in November 1990 and whose party was banned in Israel in the 1990s. Meir Kahane's party is also branded as a terrorist organization in the United States.
How have the Palestinians reacted?
Following Friday's announcement, the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Affairs Ministry said the appointment of Ben-Gvir would have a "potentially catastrophic impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."
In a statement, the ministry warned that Israeli coalition agreements with "fascists like Ben-Gvir and his supporters" could hinder the revival of peace talks.