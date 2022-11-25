  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Itamar Ben-Gvir addresses supporters in Tel Aviv
Far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir will be Israel's national security minister Image: JINIXinhua/picture alliance
PoliticsIsrael

Israel: Far-right Ben-Gvir to be national security minister

2 hours ago

According to a coalition deal, the far-right politician is set to control Israel's police. The Palestinian Authority said his appointment could have a "potentially catastrophic impact."

https://p.dw.com/p/4K5L0

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative party Likud announced on Friday signing its first coalition deal with the far-right Otzma Yehudit, or "Jewish Strength" Party in English.

Under the deal, Otzma Yehudit's anti-Arab leader Itamar Ben-Gvir is to become the next national security minister, giving him control over Israeli police. 

Likud said the current Ministry of Internal Security would be renamed the Ministry of National Security and would be given expanded powers. The move comes after Likud and its religious and far-right allies emerged victorious from Israel's November 1 election, after nearly four years of political instability. 

Coalition negotiations with other right-wing and religious parties are still underway.

"We took a big step tonight toward a full coalition agreement toward forming a fully, fully right-wing government," Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

The sensitive role of the national security minister going to Ben-Gvir is raising fears of inflaming tensions with Palestinians and Israel's Arab minority due to his extremist views. 

Israel's Netanyahu on verge of comeback

Who is Ben-Gvir?

The media-savvy lawyer and politician has risen from the fringes of Israeli politics to make headlines across Israeli and international media for his anti-Palestinian speeches and stunts. 

Before becoming a lawyer, Ben-Gvir was indicted and convicted of inciting racism. He was exempted from military service because of his extremist views. 

Ben-Gvir has been a vocal supporter of the late Meir Kahane, a former Israeli lawmaker who was assassinated in New York in November 1990 and whose party was banned in Israel in the 1990s. Meir Kahane's party is also branded as a terrorist organization in the United States. 

How have the Palestinians reacted?

Following Friday's announcement, the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Affairs Ministry said the appointment of Ben-Gvir would have a "potentially catastrophic impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

In a statement, the ministry warned that Israeli coalition agreements with "fascists like Ben-Gvir and his supporters" could hinder the revival of peace talks

The agreement comes just days after a suspected Palestinian attack in Jerusalem killed an Israeli teenager and injured at least 14 others.

It also comes following months of tensions in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces launched a crackdown following a spate of attacks in Israel by Palestinian militants. 

One dead after Jerusalem bus stop explosions

fb/ar (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine updates: Power returns to nuclear plants

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Virologists Tulio de Oliveira (left) und Sikhulile Moyo

German Africa Prize 2022 awarded to African scientists

German Africa Prize 2022 awarded to African scientists

Science8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Pakistan's incoming army chief, General Syed Asim Munir

Pakistan: Will the appointment of new army chief end chaos?

Pakistan: Will the appointment of new army chief end chaos?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Cityscape of Cologne with the cathedral in the foreground

How German Catholics pushed Church's slow reforms

How German Catholics pushed Church's slow reforms

Religion4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Erstes Schiff (Neptune) zur Flüssigerdgas-Umwandlung in Deutschland (Rügen)

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Türkei Van | Konzert von iranischem Sänger

Iranians cross the border to party

Iranians cross the border to party

SocietyNovember 24, 202204:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The cast from the Netflix series '1899'.

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

FilmNovember 23, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage