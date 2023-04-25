From a dream to a present shaken to the core

75 years ago, the modern state of Israel was founded — it was, for many, a success story as much as vindication. This year, the commemoration is more political than ever.

Israel's commemoration of the founding of the state traditionally begins with the lighting of 12 torches on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. They stand for the 12 Tribes of Israel. This year, the celebrations are overshadowed by the protest of hundreds of thousands of Israelis against their government's judicial reform plans. It is one of the biggest crises in the country's crisis-ridden history.

the nation was founded on May 14, 1948 follwoign the Gregorian calendar. Because the holiday follows the Jewish calendar, this year it begins in Israel on the evening of April 25.

Basically, Israel emerged from crisis. When David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the State of Israelon May 14, 1948, the Jewish inhabitants of the Holy Land had been in a civil war with their Arab-Palestinian neighbors for months.

For many Jews, the proclamation of their own state just three years after the Holocaust came close to vindication. "1948 is very closely connected with 1945 — on the one hand, we have the end of European Jewry, very clearly marked by the year 1945, and three years later the founding of the state of Israel, which is, so to speak, the redemption of this annihilation," according to Natan Sznaider. "It was like a resurrection. I think that's a narrative that's not only official, but shared by most Israelis, so the founding of the state is an almost theological act of liberation," the Israeli sociologist told DW.

May 1948 in Tel Aviv: David Ben-Gurion (standing) proclaims the independence of the State of Israel Image: AFP/dpa/picture-alliance

Just three years before the founding of the State of Israel, the unprecedented mass murder of the European Jews ended with the Shoah. Six million people were shot, murdered or died in the German death camps. But the unimaginable crime also opened a possibly unique historical window of opportunity. In 1947, the UN General Assembly — with 13 votes against — adopted a partition plan for Palestine, which was still a British mandate territory, providing for the establishment of a Jewish and an Arab state. Jerusalem was to be put under a special international regime.The Arab side rejected the plan but Jewish representatives agreed. A civil war followed, with violence on both sides.

Utopia of a state of one's own

Although the Holocaust had a defining momentum, the idea of a Jewish homeland goes much further back. The most famous representative of the Zionist idea is Theodor Herzl. Even he was was not the first — but before Herzl, the Zionist idea was still a utopia. In 1896, under the impression of rising antisemitism especially in France, Herzl wrote "The Jewish State," a book with very practical ideas for the establishment of a state.

Herzl first explored alternative possibilities to Palestine, but other representatives of the Zionist movement were opposed from the start. Zionists including Ascher Hirsch Ginsberg, a Ukrainian-born journalist also known by his pseudonym Achad Ha'am, wanted to revive the Hebrew language. They recalled the millennia-old connection of the Jewish people to Eretz Israel, the promised land of the Bible. "From a Zionist point of view, the Jews, are first and foremost a people, a nation, not a religion, and just like other nations, they deserve their homeland and state sovereignty," says Michael Brenner, a historian and currently director of the Center for Israel Studies at American University in Washington, D.C.

The first Israeli-Arab war lasted until July 1949 Image: CPA Media Co. Ltd/picture alliance

Over the following years, the Zionist movement held congresses and organized support. The 1917 Balfour Declaration was a diplomatic breakthrough — the British promised to work for a "national home for the Jewish people in Palestine." The declaration was deliberately vague, however, and the British also gave the Arabs in Palestine hope for their own state. As a mandate power, Britain ultimately contributed to the tensions in the region. Several large waves of immigration to Mandate Palestine followed, often in response to antisemitic persecutions in Europe. In 1909, the city of Tel Aviv was founded on the Mediterranean Sea. The British repeatedly tried to stop immigration, even as the Jews were suffering after the Nazis seized power in Germany.

One country, two peoples

For a long time, the Zionist movement believed in a myth: a country without a people for a people without a country. It turned out to be illusory. "The basic problem, of course, is that two peoples have a claim to the same land, and both justify that claim historically," says Brenner. After the proclamation of the state of Israel, five Arab countries declared war on the young country. Israel won the war. As a result, or in some cases even beforehand, some 700,000 Palestinians were expelled and fled the country, referred to by the Palestinian narrative as the Nakba, or disaster.

In 1967, another war changed the balance of power: Since then, Israel has occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem and largely blockaded the Gaza Strip. Israel faces intnerational criticms for its occupation policy; many governments, including the German government, regard the Israeli settlements in the occupied territories as a breach of international law.

In the 1980s, a generation of so-called New Historians established itself in Israel. They "challenged the sacred cows that existed, these basic truths that had shaped official Israel," Brenner says. That included addressing the consequences of the establishment of the state for the Palestinians, which is a sensitive and frequently disregarded topic in Israel to this day.

Back to the original idea

This year, however, none of this is likely to play a role in Israel. The domestic Israeli conflicts are too great. For weeks, people have been taking to the streets to demonstrate against a planned judiciary reform. The plans are currently on hold, but the protests continue.

Tel Aviv in 1915, six years after the city was founded Image: World History Archive/picture alliance

"It will probably be the most political Independence Day Israel has ever seen," says Sznaider, arguing "there will be two independence days at the same time." Protesters are considering holding a torch ceremony in Tel Aviv as an alternative to the one in Jerusalem as a sign that they do not feel represented by the current right-wing religious government, and want a different future for their state.

The protesters refer to the founding ideas of the Jewish state, waving the flag, invoking the Declaration of Independence. Both sides see themselves in the tradition of Israel's founding fathers and mothers. There have always been religious Zionists among Zionists. Today's settler movement in the occupied territories also sees itself as a successor to the settlement of the land in the 1920s. "They try to present themselves as a kind of super-Zionists, trying to complete the plans of the originally secular Zionist movement, which was also left-wing and Social Democratic," says Brenner.

The protests have been going on for months Image: Ilan Rosenberg/REUTERS

The demonstrators naturally take a different point of view. They insist on Israel's democratic origins, on a free country under the rule of law for all its citizens. "David Ben Gurion would probably be beside himself" if he knew what point Israeli society has reached, Israeli historian Tom Segev said in an interview with Germany's Der Spiegel news magazine.

Tensions that have always existed within the Zionist movement are being acted out in Israel at the moment, says Michael Brenner. "Many of the divisions in Israeli society go back to the early days, and perhaps it's a small miracle that it took 75 years for them to erupt so strongly," the historian says.

At every protest the tens of thousands of protesters sing Hatikva, the Israeli anthem. One of the verses is about being a free people in their land, Sznaider says. "At the moment, however, there are two definitions of what exactly that means.

This article was originally written in German.