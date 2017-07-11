Israel and Turkey to restore full diplomatic relations

Israel and Turkey have decided to restore full diplomatic ties and will return ambassadors to each other's countries, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said on Wednesday.

"Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability," the statement said.

In 2018, Turkey recalled its ambassador to Israel after then-US President Donald Trump moved Washington's embassy to Jerusalem. Israel also pulled its ambassador to Turkey.

In recent months, however, both Turkey and Israel have made moves to improve relations.

In March, the countries announced a new era in relations when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Ankara.

This is a developing news story, more to follow.

lo/sms (AFP, Reuters)