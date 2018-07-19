 ′Islamic State′ kidnaps dozens of women and children in Syria | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 30.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

'Islamic State' kidnaps dozens of women and children in Syria

Dozens of Druze women and children in Southern Syria were abducted when their villages were attacked by IS. Several men from the area are unaccounted for, but it is not yet clear whether they have been kidnapped.

Syrien Anschlag in Sweida (picture-alliance/AP Photo/SANA)

At least 36 women and children were taken captive in by the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) when the militant group attacked their villages in the southern province of Sweida, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday.

The Britain-based monitor, which has a network of sources inside Syria, said the abductions took place on Wednesday during a massive assault by IS that left more than 200 people dead.

"Twenty women and 16 children were kidnapped by 'Islamic State' on July 25. Four of them managed to flee to Druze areas, two others died and 30 are still in captivity," Rami Abdel-Rahman, the head of the Observatory, said.

He told French news agency AFP that another 17 men from IS target areas were still unaccounted for, but it was unclear if they have been abducted. IS has not claimed responsibility for the kidnappings and there are no details regarding them on its propaganda channels.

IS, which declared a self-styled "caliphate" in 2014 across Syria and Iraq, still holds small isolated areas of Syria's remote desert. That includes parts of Sweida and pockets in the neighboring province of Daraa.

Sweida is mostly held by the Syrian government and is home to the secretive Druze minority. The province has been relatively insulated from Syria's seven-year civil war. Last week's attacks were the bloodiest ever seen in the province, as well as some of the deadliest waged by IS in Syria.

Watch video 03:19
Now live
03:19 mins.

Mosul residents try to recreate lives in the rubble

dv/rc (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

German authorities arrest former "Islamic State" wife

German police have arrested a woman suspected of having worked for the so-called "Islamic State" while living with the jihadi group in Syria. Another former IS fighter from Germany faces fresh murder charges. (27.07.2018)  

Is the UK no longer opposed to the death penalty?

The British government's suggestion that it won't block the possible death penalty for two Islamic State fighters if they're tried in the US has sparked outrage. Is the UK really condoning the use of capital punishment? (24.07.2018)  

Suicide bombings and attacks kill more than 100 in southern Syria, IS blamed

At least three suicide bombing attacks by suspected 'Islamic State' militants have left dozens dead in southern Syria. The bombings come after the Assad regime recently ousted rebels from most of the south. (25.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mosul residents try to recreate lives in the rubble  

Related content

Syrien Frau und Kind eines vermeintlichen IS Kämpfers in Rakka

German authorities arrest former "Islamic State" wife 26.07.2018

German police have arrested a woman suspected of having worked for the so-called "Islamic State" while living with the jihadi group in Syria. Another former IS fighter from Germany faces fresh murder charges.

Shallow graves

WorldLink: Raqqa's mass graves 27.07.2018

"Islamic State" has lost much of its Syrian territory, including its former de-facto capital, Raqqa. But it has left a trail of horror in its wake, with thousands of bodies buried in nine mass graves across the city.

Syrien Anschlag in Sweida

Suicide bombings and attacks kill more than 100 in southern Syria, IS blamed 25.07.2018

At least three suicide bombing attacks by suspected 'Islamic State' militants have left dozens dead in southern Syria. The bombings come after the Assad regime recently ousted rebels from most of the south.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

Western tourists killed in Tajikistan 'attack'

India strips 4 million people of citizenship in Assam

Families of MH370 victims 'disappointed' after no new clues given in report

Russian kids play war in military summer camps

Zimbabwe voters go to the polls in close presidential election