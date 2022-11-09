  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Afghan refugees clash with police as they march towards red zone during a protest to demand help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in Islamabad, Pakistan, 23 May 2022. Afghan refugees have been protesting for several days in Islamabad demanding from th?e UNHCR the distribution of immigration cards to expedite their registration
Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, hundreds of thousands have sought refuge in neighboring PakistanImage: SOHAIL SHAHZAD/EPA-EFE
PoliticsPakistan

Islamabad rents rise amid influx of Afghan refugees

Jamila Achakzai Islamabad
38 minutes ago

Renters in Pakistan's capital are complaining of costlier housing due to Afghan arrivals. However, Afghans, who fled the Taliban to resettle in the West, insist they are stuck in the country due to visa delays.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JFbR

With the expiration of his lease almost three weeks away, Qamarul Islam is house-hunting in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

He can't afford the massive rent hike sought by his landlord. This story is commonplace in Islamabad amid an increased lodging demand from recently arrived Afghan nationals following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year. 

"I rented this two-room place in December 2020 for 55,000 rupees ($250, €249) a month, with a 10% hike midway through the two-year occupancy and hoped for agreement renewal with a rent increase of 10% or so," he said. 

"But now, the landlord is demanding 20,000 rupees more, which is simply not affordable due to inflation-induced income squeeze. I'm looking for a new dwelling with lower rent," the college teacher told DW at his apartment in an upscale neighborhood.

The 42-year-old, who lives with his wife and three children, insists that rent had drastically gone up due to the influx of Afghan nationals in recent months.

Looking to the West for asylum or resettlement

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, many families, which previously worked with 

US or NATO forces or foreign organizations, missed evacuation operations and left the country fearing hostility from their new anti-Western Islamist rulers.

Those who fled included educated and professional men and women.

Afghan refugees still in limbo

Many of them reached Islamabad and rented houses, apartments, and hotel rooms downtown while looking to Western countries for asylum or resettlement.

Some impoverished families camped out near the parliament building and even a nearby park, but the police drove them away, citing security concerns. They moved to low-cost areas in Islamabad as well as the adjoining garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Qaiser Khan Afridi, a spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told DW that the Pakistani government has estimated that around 250,000 Afghans have reached Pakistan since January 2021. He did recognize, however, the number could possibly be higher.

Support from overseas relatives

Real estate agents in Islamabad confirmed a rent upsurge and said many landlords preferred leasing out their houses and apartments to foreigners, including Afghans, to earn more money.

"Most Afghans receive money from their relatives based in the Western countries, so the rent is not an issue for them," said Muhammad Kashif, a property dealer in Islamabad's "G-9/4" sector, where many such families live.

He also said most Pakistanis demanded separate housing units unlike Afghans, who shared places and were ready to pay higher rents.

Ramzan Sarfraz, a realtor in Islamabad also said Afghan arrivals have increased the demand for rental homes, so the prices had surged in Islamabad, which was already the most expensive city in the country to live in.

"Afghans rent the property for short periods and leave after getting visas, so landlords consider them better options than Pakistanis, who are always for long tenancy," he said.

Visa applications in slow lane

Afghan nationals insist they are helpless, blaming hold ups in the issuance of their Western visas for their prolonged stay.

"We've got stuck here due to a long delay in visa issuance by Canada and have no information why they're sleeping on our visa application," Nudrat Bibi, 42, told DW.

Refugees cross the Afghanistan Pakistan border
Many Afghans in Pakistan say they only want to stay temporarily Image: Abdul Ghani Kakar/DW

She lives in an apartment with six minor children and her paralyzed husband, a former international NGO worker. Her Canada-based elder brother helps the family with the expenses.

Sadduf Barri is a 24-year-old former teacher from Kabul, where she and her sister work at a call center for paltry sums. Barri says her family is struggling to make ends meet and is currently renting a small two-story house in Rawalpindi, south of Islamabad. 

The family's visa request was recently rejected by the US, with the woman insisting that this was because of a major shift in Washington's priorities towards Europe and Ukraine after the Russian invasion. 

Unwilling to return due to insecurity and high unemployment rates, the family has appealed the visa denial and keeps its fingers crossed, she said.

Street Protests

Afghans facing visa delays or denials frequently take to the streets to garner support for their resettlement plans. Some of them are so frustrated that they accuse the West of leaving them in the lurch despite promises.

They recall the words of US President Joe Biden, who announced in June 2021 ahead of his forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan that the Afghan nationals, who helped the American military on their soil, won't be "left behind."

Education barriers for Afghan refugees

Afghan citizens said they had short-term Pakistani visas and struggled to open accounts in local banks, so they should be granted refugee status, a demand already rejected by Pakistan.

The UN refugee agency's spokesperson said discussions with the Pakistani authorities were underway for measures to protect and support vulnerable Afghans in the country and seek solutions to their plight.

More than 80,000 already resettled in the US

In response to DW's email queries, the US State Department said that more than 97,000 Afghan nationals, American citizens, and lawful permanent residents had so far arrived in the US from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW).

"We, along with our resettlement agency affiliates and community partners, have worked around the clock to resettle more than 83,600 Afghan nationals to the US through OAW, providing them with initial resettlement assistance. Our goal is to issue visas to every eligible Special Immigrant Visa applicant as quickly as possible," the State Department said.

Edited by: John Silk

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is pictured with Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardawi

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Pakistan

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Pakistan

Annalena Baerbock has begun her first tour of Pakistan as foreign minister. The humanitarian crisis Afghanistan has been among the key points of discussion.
PoliticsJune 7, 2022
People attend a protest rally to condemn the killing of a school van driver

Pakistan: Why Swat locals are angry with both the military and the Taliban

Pakistan: Why Swat locals are angry with both the military and the Taliban

A deadly attack on a school van in Pakistan's Swat Valley has sparked fears of a resurgence in Taliban activity in the northwestern region. Thousands have protested against the possible Taliban return to the area.
ConflictsOctober 14, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Person at polling booth

Midterm election: Control of US Congress still up for grabs

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Man holding Ethiopian national flags during a pro-government rally

Will Ethiopia's shaky Tigray truce hold?

Will Ethiopia's shaky Tigray truce hold?

ConflictsNovember 8, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan refugees clash with police as they march towards red zone during a protest to demand help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in Islamabad, Pakistan, 23 May 2022. Afghan refugees have been protesting for several days in Islamabad demanding from th?e UNHCR the distribution of immigration cards to expedite their registration

Islamabad rents rise amid influx of Afghan refugees

Islamabad rents rise amid influx of Afghan refugees

Politics38 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Composite image: A Jew wearing a yarmulke on the left, and gravestones in a Jewish cemetery on the right

The murky myths behind antisemitism

The murky myths behind antisemitism

EqualityNovember 8, 202213:18 min
More from Germany

Europe

Vladimir Putin surrounded by young boys and girls.

Mandatory patriotism classes in Russian schools

Mandatory patriotism classes in Russian schools

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Raised hands of football fans, one holding a beer

Qatar World Cup: Fans worried about alcohol restrictions

Qatar World Cup: Fans worried about alcohol restrictions

Sports3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Voters standing at polling booths

US midterms: From gerrymandering to voter intimidation

US midterms: From gerrymandering to voter intimidation

Politics21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage