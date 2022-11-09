Islamabad rents rise amid influx of Afghan refugees

Renters in Pakistan's capital are complaining of costlier housing due to Afghan arrivals. However, Afghans, who fled the Taliban to resettle in the West, insist they are stuck in the country due to visa delays.

With the expiration of his lease almost three weeks away, Qamarul Islam is house-hunting in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

He can't afford the massive rent hike sought by his landlord. This story is commonplace in Islamabad amid an increased lodging demand from recently arrived Afghan nationals following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year.

"I rented this two-room place in December 2020 for 55,000 rupees ($250, €249) a month, with a 10% hike midway through the two-year occupancy and hoped for agreement renewal with a rent increase of 10% or so," he said.

"But now, the landlord is demanding 20,000 rupees more, which is simply not affordable due to inflation-induced income squeeze. I'm looking for a new dwelling with lower rent," the college teacher told DW at his apartment in an upscale neighborhood.

The 42-year-old, who lives with his wife and three children, insists that rent had drastically gone up due to the influx of Afghan nationals in recent months.

Looking to the West for asylum or resettlement

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, many families, which previously worked with

US or NATO forces or foreign organizations, missed evacuation operations and left the country fearing hostility from their new anti-Western Islamist rulers.

Those who fled included educated and professional men and women.

Afghan refugees still in limbo To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Many of them reached Islamabad and rented houses, apartments, and hotel rooms downtown while looking to Western countries for asylum or resettlement.

Some impoverished families camped out near the parliament building and even a nearby park, but the police drove them away, citing security concerns. They moved to low-cost areas in Islamabad as well as the adjoining garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Qaiser Khan Afridi, a spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told DW that the Pakistani government has estimated that around 250,000 Afghans have reached Pakistan since January 2021. He did recognize, however, the number could possibly be higher.

Support from overseas relatives

Real estate agents in Islamabad confirmed a rent upsurge and said many landlords preferred leasing out their houses and apartments to foreigners, including Afghans, to earn more money.

"Most Afghans receive money from their relatives based in the Western countries, so the rent is not an issue for them," said Muhammad Kashif, a property dealer in Islamabad's "G-9/4" sector, where many such families live.

He also said most Pakistanis demanded separate housing units unlike Afghans, who shared places and were ready to pay higher rents.

Ramzan Sarfraz, a realtor in Islamabad also said Afghan arrivals have increased the demand for rental homes, so the prices had surged in Islamabad, which was already the most expensive city in the country to live in.

"Afghans rent the property for short periods and leave after getting visas, so landlords consider them better options than Pakistanis, who are always for long tenancy," he said.

Visa applications in slow lane

Afghan nationals insist they are helpless, blaming hold ups in the issuance of their Western visas for their prolonged stay.

"We've got stuck here due to a long delay in visa issuance by Canada and have no information why they're sleeping on our visa application," Nudrat Bibi, 42, told DW.

Many Afghans in Pakistan say they only want to stay temporarily Image: Abdul Ghani Kakar/DW

She lives in an apartment with six minor children and her paralyzed husband, a former international NGO worker. Her Canada-based elder brother helps the family with the expenses.

Sadduf Barri is a 24-year-old former teacher from Kabul, where she and her sister work at a call center for paltry sums. Barri says her family is struggling to make ends meet and is currently renting a small two-story house in Rawalpindi, south of Islamabad.

The family's visa request was recently rejected by the US, with the woman insisting that this was because of a major shift in Washington's priorities towards Europe and Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

Unwilling to return due to insecurity and high unemployment rates, the family has appealed the visa denial and keeps its fingers crossed, she said.

Street Protests

Afghans facing visa delays or denials frequently take to the streets to garner support for their resettlement plans. Some of them are so frustrated that they accuse the West of leaving them in the lurch despite promises.

They recall the words of US President Joe Biden, who announced in June 2021 ahead of his forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan that the Afghan nationals, who helped the American military on their soil, won't be "left behind."

Education barriers for Afghan refugees To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Afghan citizens said they had short-term Pakistani visas and struggled to open accounts in local banks, so they should be granted refugee status, a demand already rejected by Pakistan.

The UN refugee agency's spokesperson said discussions with the Pakistani authorities were underway for measures to protect and support vulnerable Afghans in the country and seek solutions to their plight.

More than 80,000 already resettled in the US

In response to DW's email queries, the US State Department said that more than 97,000 Afghan nationals, American citizens, and lawful permanent residents had so far arrived in the US from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW).

"We, along with our resettlement agency affiliates and community partners, have worked around the clock to resettle more than 83,600 Afghan nationals to the US through OAW, providing them with initial resettlement assistance. Our goal is to issue visas to every eligible Special Immigrant Visa applicant as quickly as possible," the State Department said.

Edited by: John Silk