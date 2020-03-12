 Is there enough wood in the world to feed sustainability? | Global Ideas | DW | 01.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Is there enough wood in the world to feed sustainability?

Wood is the resource the world is relying on for its low carbon future. It's touted as a replacement for concrete and steel, fossil fuels, power and plastics. But is there enough of it to go around?

Woodland in Sweden

The harvesting machine takes just one second to fell the towering spruce, and another to strip the branches and scan its trunk for defects. 

"This one is very straight," operator Antonio Petersson Kvennefelt says of the trunk gripped by the arm of his machine, as a screen in front of him flashes with data.

"The computer decides what it wants the logs to be. This one is for Långasjö, a sawmill in Sweden."

Read more: Forest SOS: Earth's green lungs disappear

Kvennefelt has been working in the forests around the city of Växjö in southern Sweden for more than 20 years. When he started out, decisions were mostly left to the forest workers' judgement, but the industry is now more high-tech. 

"The computer makes sure each sawmill gets exactly what that sawmill wants," he explains.

And across the world, what saw and pulp mills want is more and more wood.

Heavy machinary and piles of logs

Pulp mills across the wold want more wood. This one is Finland uses birch, pine and spruce logs from sustainabily managed forests

Demand for wood 

According to the latest figures from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global forest production hit record levels in 2018. Up 11% on the year before. 

"We see an increasing demand for almost all of our products," says Göran Örlander, strategist at Södra, Sweden's largest association of forest owners. "The most obvious demand is for biofuels at the moment. Everybody wants to have biofuels to replace fossil fuels."

The idea is that burning wood becomes close to carbon neutral if the forests from where it is taken are replenished at the same rate as they are felled for fuel.

But critics question whether this is the case in every country which claims to provide sustainable wood, and say some of what is supplying the current boom in biomass fuels comes from existing forests rather than sustainably managed plantations.

Read more: Biofuels: Good or bad for the environment?

They also point to the carbon emitted from the soil of cleared forests, and to the emissions created in the felling and processing of wood products.

A forester cutting wood

Critics of biomass question whether all of the wood comes from sustainably managed forest

In 2017, 200 scientists wrote to the EU questioning its assumption that wood biomass for energy should be treated as a renewable fuel. 

Nonetheless, according to the trade body Swedish Forest Industries, the country's trees are now capturing and storing a net 48 million tons of CO2 a year as they grow, while another seven million are stored in long-lasting products made from Swedish wood. Taken together, that is enough to make Sweden effectively carbon neutral.

But Professor Johan Bergh, who heads the forestry department at Växjö's Linnaeus University, just a short walk away from Södra's offices, says there are very few other countries in the same position.

"Globally I don't think the forest resource is enough," he told DW. Particularly not, he added, to supply the transport industry with wood-derived bioethanol or biodiesel.

"A lot of forest would be needed to replace fossil fuels in vehicles," he says. "It would require at least half of the new forest growth in Sweden at a national level, and of course at a global level, it would be much, much more."

Read more: Wood: renewable construction material of the future?

Other industries are also increasingly showing an interest in wood as a resource.

Not just for heating 

Södra has teamed up with Dutch airline KLM to explore the feasibility of producing jet fuel from forest biomass, and is also working with the Scandinavian airline SAS on plans for a pilot biofuel plant in the north of Sweden.

Bioplastic packaging — some of which relies on wood fibers — currently makes up just one percent of total plastics production. But that is expected to grow over the coming years. 

Architecture firms are also racing to use cross-laminated timber to replace carbon-intensive concrete and steel, and wood-based fibers now represent about six percent of all textiles.

Old-fashioned house made of wood

Wood is a traditional building material, but more architects are returning to it

The attraction is clear. When wood is used in buildings, for example, carbon is taken out of the carbon cycle and stored for as long as the building stands.

But according to preliminary findings from a joint United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and UN Food and Agriculture Organization study into future supply and demand scenarios, even if every effort were made to maximize global forest cover, doubling the use of wood in buildings, furniture and other products would reduce rather than increase the amount of carbon sequestered globally.

"The projected increase in wood products carbon in this scenario was not enough to offset the loss in biomass carbon due to increased removals depleting forest stocks," the authors wrote. 

The limits of wood 

There are also limits to the use of wood for heat and power. 

Back in 2010, EUwood, a study led by the University of Hamburg warned that "even if all measures for increased wood mobilization" were implemented, by 2020 the European Union's domestic sources would struggle to satisfy wood demands and meet renewable energy targets.

By 2018 the EU was already supplementing its wood pellet consumption with imports to the tune of eight million tons. And some conservationists argue member states' use of biomass is driving deforestation and boosting carbon dioxide levels. 

A man holding wooden pellets

Wooden pellets can be burned for heating in homes

Read more: Burning wood under fire: Are forests going up our chimneys?

But at Växjö Energy, a Swedish heat and power plant, which became a 100 percent biomass facility in December, chief executive Erik Tellgren is not worried about supply. He says forest owners currently leave most of the branches and tops of trees they cut down to rot.

"There is still a potential of at least twice the amount of residue streams in the forest today that is simply left there," he says.

There are also other potential changes that would create space for the expansion of global forest cover. Rod Taylor, Global Director of the Forests Program at the World Resources Institute (WRI), believes a shift in global diet away from meat would allow the replanting of huge areas of marginal pastureland.

"The really big win comes through plantations in countries where wood grows fast, like in Brazil," he argues. "If you have very eroded, low productivity pastureland, and you start planting that up with trees, it could pull a lot of carbon out of the sky."

Read more: What economic value do forests have?

Bergh believes it would be possible to at least double forest stocks in key exporting countries such as Sweden, Canada and Russia, while increasing production at the same time.

But with so many industries now looking to the forests for their future carbon-neutral feedstock, even that would be unlikely to cover growing demand.

  • In northwest China, workers move through sand which is planted with young trees in checkerboard fashion

    The good news about reforestation efforts

    China

    Beijing has intensified decadeslong efforts to plant billions of trees across the country, especially in northern areas threatened by growing deserts. Every year, it plants seedlings over an area equal to Ireland. The state has pledged to boost forest coverage to 30% by 2050. Today, World Bank data say it's about 22%. But critics say non-native species and monocultures threaten water resources.

  • Two men stand under shading in a grove

    The good news about reforestation efforts

    Iraq

    China has also taken its expertise abroad. In Iraq, limited rain, dropping water levels, increasingly high temperatures and the volatile security situation have exacerbated desertification. Inspired by Chinese techniques, like one that uses a grid of straw squares to hold the ground together and provide a base for grasses and eventually, larger plants, experts hope to hold back the dunes.

  • A group of men in Niger plant trees at sunset

    The good news about reforestation efforts

    Niger

    In Africa's Sahel region, south of the Sahara, they've taken a different approach. With a variety of local vegetation and a technique that grows trees from existing root systems, local farmers have helped regreen 50,000 square kilometers (19,300 square miles) in Niger alone. This technique, developed by Australian agronomist Tony Rinaudo, was recognized with the Right Livelihood Award in 2018.

  • A woman hunches over little bags filled with dirt and sproutlings

    The good news about reforestation efforts

    Burkina Faso

    In neighboring Burkina Faso, the UN program REDD+ helps farmers launch a large-scale tree planting effort of over 300,000 hectares (740,000 acres) to help mitigate desertification. Forests here are threatened due to expanding farms and a growing population, one of Africa's fastest. REDD+, launched in 2008, works with indigenous peoples in 65 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

  • A large group of children hold up the saplings to the camera

    The good news about reforestation efforts

    India

    In a country where nearly 30% of the land is degraded — by farming, urbanization and deforestation —tree planting efforts are major events. In recent years millions of Indians have joined record-breaking campaigns, planting hundreds of millions of seedling. About 40% succumb to disease or lack of water. The Modi government has pledged to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

  • A man tends to a young tree in Peru

    The good news about reforestation efforts

    Peru

    The Amazon rainforest is under threat from cattle ranching and resource extraction, not to mention the devastating fires in 2019. Deforestation in Brazil rose to its highest level in over a decade last year. In neighboring Peru, reforestation efforts have targeted fields damaged by illegal gold mining, as well as the Machu Picchu archaeological site, which is at risk of mudslides and forest fires.

  • Fire burns in the foreground, young tree in the backdrop

    The good news about reforestation efforts

    Australia

    Australia has been ravaged by bushfires, which wiped out more than a fifth of its forests and killed some 1 billion animals. In December, the World Wide Fund for Nature launched a plan to "save and grow" 2 billion trees by 2030. "This natural climate solution can be achieved by protecting existing trees, allowing cleared forests to regenerate and planting new trees," said WWF — a boon for koalas.

  • Huge tree stumps encompass a man moving through the remains of deforestation

    The good news about reforestation efforts

    Canada

    A tree planting veteran, Canada has been reforesting for decades — on private and public land,where laws require the forestry industry to replant following clearcutting. In his 2019 election campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to adding 2 billion trees over the next decade. A wide range of biomes, from Arctic tundra to temperate rainforest, makes tree selection important.

  • A sweeping view of bright green English countryside

    The good news about reforestation efforts

    England

    In northern England, trees cover just 7.6% of the countryside. But a new Northern Forest is set to take shape from western Liverpool to eastern Hull over the next 25 years. It follows the success of the National Forest further south, which saw its first saplings in 1995. It's hoped more trees will help ease climate change, reduce flooding and create jobs. But critics say it's mere greenwashing.

  • Young German students secure a spot for new trees

    The good news about reforestation efforts

    Germany

    The forests that inspired legends and fairy tales aren't doing so well. At a national forest summit last September, Berlin devoted €800 million ($878 million) to help care for and replenish the country's trees, which have suffered from several years of hot, dry weather and bark beetle attacks. Forestry experts are searching for hardy, native species which can adapt to Europe's changing climate.

  • Rolling hills in Romania, covered in forest

    The good news about reforestation efforts

    Romania

    Widespread illegal logging — some sourced to timber firms and furniture makers in Western Europe — is devastating some of Europe's last remaining virgin forests. Romania loses about 3-9 hectares (7-22 acres) of forest per hour to dishonest timber firms, according to Greenpeace. In early 2020, the Environment Ministry announced plans to replant more than 1,000 hectares of these affected forests.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


DW recommends

In Kenya, herders turn an invasive cactus into biofuel

The prickly pear cactus has taken over thousands of hectares of grazing land in arid parts of Kenya. Now herders, NGOs and scientists are teaming up to fight back against the prickly menance that's deadly to livestock. (12.03.2020)  

Related content

Schweden Wald

Living Planet: Forests for the future 12.03.2020

Could wood be the resource the world turns to for a net-zero carbon future? In theory, trees can be used to produce fuel, clothing, and even material for packaging and building. But is using all that wood really sustainable? And do we have enough forests to meet the demand? Richard Orange reports from Vaxjo, Sweden's forestry capital.

USA Coronavirus Schutzmaßnahmen

Coronavirus: Can we still live sustainably? 06.04.2020

With more than half the global population under some form of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable habits can easily fall by the wayside. But we can still fight off the virus and keep our green habits.

Pangolin Gürteltier Indonesien

Coronavirus pandemic linked to destruction of wildlife and world's ecosystems 14.04.2020

COVID-19 is the latest example of how human impact on biodiverse areas and wildlife habitats is linked to the spread of infectious diseases.

Advertisement

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  