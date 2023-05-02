  1. Skip to content
KI im Test - Mensch vs. Maschine
Image: CLPB
ScienceGlobal issues

Is AI Really Intelligent?

18 minutes ago

Artificial intelligence is often portrayed as the future of humanity. But is the logic of algorithms really infallible?

https://p.dw.com/p/4P91I

Today, even programmers warn against overestimating AI. After all, artificial intelligence presents us with opportunities, but it also comes with risks.

KI im Test - Mensch vs. Maschine
Image: CLPB

Since the beginning of the 2000s, the term "artificial intelligence" - or "AI" for short -- has been on everyone's lips. The reason for this comeback? The triumph of deep learning, or multi-layer learning. The technology seems to stop at nothing: language acquisition, criminal investigations, self-driving cars, medical diagnoses. But how do these systems work? And what are their limitations?

KI im Test - Mensch vs. Maschine
Image: CLPB

 

Deep Learning is based on extremely powerful statistical tools, but their true capabilities are light years away from the ‘intelligence of the future’ promised by some. Only the humans who work in the shadows of AI to train it, improve it or correct its algorithms have real neural networks at their disposal. Doubts about and criticism of artificial intelligence are growing ever louder, especially among developers and computer scientists.

KI im Test - Mensch vs. Maschine
Image: CLPB

This is because the technology is highly susceptible to systematic bias and the reproduction of stereotypes. Even more problematic is the opacity of the system, which experts call a "black box" because even they barely understand how it works. But regardless of the weaknesses of "intelligent" machines, more and more virtual assistants are creeping into our private and professional daily lives. A development critically examined by this scientific documentary.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 23.05.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 23.05.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 23.05.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 24.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
THU 25.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 27.05.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 28.05.2023 – 13:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 24.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 27.05.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Page 1 of 2
