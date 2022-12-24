  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Christmas
Taliban
Iran protests
Saman Yasin
Saman YasinImage: kordtunes.ir
Law and JusticeIran

Iran's top court orders retrial for rapper on death row

47 minutes ago

Saman Yasin, a Kurdish Iranian rapper, had been sentenced to death on charges that include attempting to kill security forces and setting a trash bin on fire during a clampdown on protests.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LOuc

Iran's judiciary announced on Saturday that the Supreme Court has accepted an appeal by the rapper Saman Seydi Yasin against his death sentence

In recent weeks, Iran has handed death sentences to several anti-government protesters for what it labeled to be "riots." The protests were initially focused on the country's morality police before growing into a wider anti-regime movement.

Yasin accused of 'enmity against God'

The judiciary's Mizan news agency said the musician would now face a retrial.

The Iranian Kurdish rapper, who has tackled inequality and oppression in his work, was accused of "enmity against God," attempting to kill security forces, firing a gun into the air and setting a trash bin on fire.

"Where in the world have you seen a loved one's life is taken for a trash bin?" his mother said in a video posted on social media as she pleaded for help to save her son. 

Iranian authorities to execute protesters

Mizan initially said Yasin and another protester, Mohammad Ghobadlou, would be retried. But it later issued a statement that said that Ghobadlou's appeal had been rejected and only Yasin's was accepted. 

Earlier this month, Iran's Supreme Court announced that it was suspending the death sentence of protester Mahan Sadrat, who had been charged with stabbing a security officer. 

But more protesters are facing the capital punishment. Two protesters were publicly hanged this month for charges including wounding or killing members of the paramilitary Basij force. 

Iran cracks down on protests

According to rights group Amnesty International, Iran is seeking to execute at least 26 protesters. The watchdog described the process as "sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran." 

Amnesty: At least 26 people in Iran at risk of execution

The protests were sparked by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died in the custody of Iran's notorious morality police. She had been detained for allegedly not abiding by the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

Iran's authorities have violently clamped down on the demonstrations. Rights group HRANA reports that more than 500 protesters have been killed and over 18,500 arrested. 

A senior Revolutionary Guard commander has, however, put the death toll at 300, including security force members. 

Iran protests reverberate around the world

fb/dj (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Cars burn on a street after shelling hit Kherson city

Ukraine updates: Kherson hit by deadly shelling

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dolothea Semasaka sits in front of makeshift tents in a camp for internally displaced persons in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Pressure on Rwanda grows over rebel violence in DRCongo

Pressure on Rwanda grows over rebel violence in DRCongo

Conflicts3 hours ago03:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

China's women celebrate winning the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022

China's football focus switches to women

China's football focus switches to women

Soccer7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland Seedy Show

Seedy Show: Debating the plight of migrants in Germany

Seedy Show: Debating the plight of migrants in Germany

SocietyDecember 23, 202202:23 min
More from Germany

Europe

People ice-skate in elaborate costumes as spectators look on

Show on skates: Holiday on Ice

Show on skates: Holiday on Ice

Offbeat11 hours ago04:38 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Libanon Beirut | Weihnachten in Beirut

Why Beirut's best Santa bleaches his beard every Christmas

Why Beirut's best Santa bleaches his beard every Christmas

Religion6 hours ago02:56 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

MigrationDecember 21, 202202:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kylian Mbappe hugs Lionel Messi

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

SoccerDecember 22, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage