  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
A photo of Amir Nasr-Azadani on a computer screen
Footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani is reported to be facing the death penaltyImage: AFP
SportsIran

Iranian footballer reportedly facing execution

Farid Ashrafian
10 minutes ago

The Islamic Republic of Iran is reported to be planning to execute professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani. Former Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin player Ashkan Dejagah has been barred from leaving the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LBHY

As protests against Iranian authorities continue, the regime is still carrying out acts of repression against its own citizens. Among the estimated 20,000 prisoners arrested for participating in demonstrations against the government of the Islamic Republic over the past three months are several well-known athletes. 

After the public execution of 23-year-old wrestler Madzhidreza Rahnavard [by hanging from a construction crane in the city of Mashhad on December 12], professional football player Amir Nasr-Azadani, 26, is reported to be under threat of the same fate.

The former Iran under-21 international, who was most recently under contract with Iranian second-division club Iranjavan FC, stands accused of "sedition against the authorities" and "war against God" among other charges. Under the Islamic Republic's penal code, the death penalty is the maximum sentence.

The verdict was handed down only a few days after the footballer's arrest on November 18 and was not in keeping with the principle of the rule of law. Moreover, the player was not provided with legal counsel. According to human rights activists, the judiciary used torture to obtain forced confessions from Nasr-Azadani. 

Worldwide solidarity with Nasr-Azadani 

The international professional footballers' union, FIFPro, said it was "shocked and disgusted" at the verdict, as Nasr-Azadani had "stood up for women's rights and fundamental freedoms in his country." 

Andreas Larem, a member of Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, said he believed the Iranian regime was looking to make an example of Nasr-Azadani.

"We can't let an entire generation that stands up for human rights and freedom rot in prison or watch as one after another is executed," said Larem, who called for "the immediate release of Amir Nasr Azadani and the other convicts."

Many footballers have expressed their solidarity with Nasr-Azadani, including Colombian international Radamel Falcao and Marc Barta of Spain, as well as Uruguay's Luis Suarez, Ronald Araujo and Diego Godin.

Internationally known musicians such as pop singer Shakira have also expressed their support. 

Former Bundesliga player Ashkan Dejagah detained 

One of the latest athletes to feel the wrath of the Iranian judiciary has been German-Iranian footballer Ashkan Dejagah, who was a member of the German team that won the European Championship in 2009. Dejagah, now a member of Iranian club Foolad FC Khuzestan was banned from leaving the country last month because he had taken part in a protest against the Iranian government in Berlin a few days earlier. 

His agent, Reza Fazeli, announced via Twitter that his client would not be allowed to attend his team's training camp in Dubai because of the exit ban, as he is said to have offered his condolences to the relatives of those recently killed by the regime. 

The Iranian news service "Mashregh News," which has close ties to the regime, has reported that the former Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg, and Fulham player has been arrested and is being held in custody. 

'Spreading fear and terror'

So, what does the Islamic Republic regime hope to achieve by taking such measures against Iranian athletes? 

"The Islamic Republic wants to spread fear and terror among the population with the arrest and execution of athletes," Kasra Mehdipournejad, an Iranian taekwondo professional, who lives in Berlin told DW. 

"Criticism of the state leadership is classified as enmity against God and punishable by execution."  

In the face of such repression, Iranian-born human rights activist Mehdi Jafari Gorzini, who is based in the western German city of Mainz, calls on the international sporting community to unite in expressing its "solidarity with threatened athletes in Iran." 

It could best do this, he told DW, with a sustained "boycott of all Iranian sports associations  as a sign of solidarity."

How Iranian exiles in Germany deal with the uprising at home

This article was originally published in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Judo WM 2019 | Saeid Mollaei aus Iran gegen Matthias Casse aus Belgien

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei: 'I will probably never return to Iran'

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei: 'I will probably never return to Iran'

Saeid Mollaei has said he threw a World Championship semifinal fight because Iranian authorities ordered him to avoid a possible gold-medal bout against an Israeli opponent. He spoke to DW about his predicament.
SportsSeptember 13, 2019
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Scene from auditorium at COP15

UN conference reaches historic biodiversity deal

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person sticks their finger in a pot of blue/purple dye, marking their index finger after voting

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

PoliticsDecember 18, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

PoliticsDecember 18, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A Puma tank being transported across a river

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

History9 hours ago02:50 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Helene Cixous sits at a table and smiles at the camera. Behind her is a full bookshelf.

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Culture38 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage