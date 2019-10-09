 Iranian cheetah researchers sentenced for spying | News | DW | 20.11.2019

News

Iranian cheetah researchers sentenced for spying

A group of environmentalists who used cameras to track endangered animals have been sentenced to prison for spying. The case has been widely criticized as unjust — and a chilling signal to scientists.

Asiatic cheetah (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V. Salemi)

Six of eight Iranian wildlife conservationists charged with spying for foreign countries have been sentenced to between four and 10 years by a closed door revolutionary court, local media reported Wednesday.

The group from the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation was arrested in January 2018, drawing international condemnation from conservation groups and scientists. 

The managing director of the foundation, dual-Canadian national Kavous Seyed-Emami, was also arrested at the time but the judiciary said he died by suicide in prison. His family has called for an independent investigation.

Niloufar Bayani and Morad Tahbaz were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Taher Ghadirian and Hooman Jokar received eight years, and Amirhossein Khaleghi and Sepideh Kashani each got six years, according to reports. 

The verdicts of Sam Rajabi and Alireza Kohpayeh, two other defendants in the case, will be communicated to lawyers next week.

Tahbaz is an Iranian-US dual citizen.

  • Die Feinstaubmessgeräte im Ahwas waren tagelang unbrauchbar. Eine gewaltige Staubwolke hatte sich über die Hauptstadt der ölreichen Provinz Khuzestan. Innerhalb von zwei Stunden war der Staub überall. Ich hatte auf einmal rote Flecken am ganzen Körper. Meine Haut brannte und ich wurde ins Krankenhaus eingeliefert. erzählt die Lehrerin Rosita aus Ahvaz im Gespräch mit der Deutschen Welle.

    Iran: paralyzed by environmental neglect

    Dust cloud with toxic particles

    In Ahwaz, the instruments that monitor pollution from particulates were out of action for days. "Within hours, there was dust everywhere. Suddenly, I had red spots on my whole body. My skin felt like it was on fire and I was hospitalized," Rosita told DW. She is a teacher in Khuzestan, the capital of a province rich in oil.

  • Die Sandstürme sind mittlerweile der Albtraum der Menschen im Südiran. Seit acht Jahren kommen sie über die Region, jedes Mal heftiger. Die Politiker behaupten, dass die giftigen Partikel gemischt mit dem Staub aus dem Nachbarland Irak kommen. Dort herrscht seit 35 Jahren Krieg. Die Dattelpalmenwälder sind verbrannt, die Landwirtschaft ist ruiniert und die Luft von Chemikalien geschwängert.

    Iran: paralyzed by environmental neglect

    Burnt-out neighbor

    Sandstorms have become a nightmare for people in southern Iran. For eight years the storms have constantly increased in intensity, and spread toxic particles. Iranian politicians claim they come from neighboring country Iraq. There, 35 years of constant war have left date palm forests burnt, agriculture ruined, and the air full of chemicals.

  • Iranische Politiker bezeichnen das zwar Land als Insel der Stabilität und Sicherheit im Nahen Osten. Aber schon die Umweltsituation spricht eine andere Sprache. Wegen des Klimawandels, schlechten Wassermanagements sind 80 Prozent der 40 wichtigsten Seen verwüstet. Diese vertrockneten Flächen gelten als Hauptquelle für den Feinstaub.

    Iran: paralyzed by environmental neglect

    Poor water management

    Iranian politicians like to call their country an "island of stability" in the Middle East, but especially when it comes to environmental issues, things do not look good. Climate change and poor water management have led to 80 percent of the country's most important lakes drying up. These areas are the most significant contributors to dust pollution. The Karun river in Ahwaz is also drying up.

  • Dennoch gibt es keinen Masterplan für die Bekämpfung der Umweltprobleme im Iran. Ende Januar veröffentlicht die Heinrich Böll Stiftung einen Bericht über die Wasserknappheit im Iran. Auf 160 Seiten werden die massiven Umweltprobleme des Landes beschrieben. Die akute Wasserknappheit droht weite Landstriche in Zukunft unbewohnbar zu machen, warnt der Bericht.

    Iran: paralyzed by environmental neglect

    Becoming uninhabitable

    In spite of all this, Iran has no strategy to protect the environment. In January, the German "Heinrich Böll Foundation" published a report on water shortages in Iran. 160 pages are dedicated to describing the country's massive environmental problems. "The pressing water shortage is threatening to make vast areas of land uninhabitable in the future," the report warns.

  • Der Sandsturm in Khuzestan hat massive Störungen in der Stromversorgung verursacht. Mit weitreichenden Folgen: Die Ölindustrie in Khuzestan wurde zeitweise lahmgelegt. Dort werden Täglich 750.000 Fass Öl gefördert. Der Staatshaushalt des Landes beruht zum großen Teil auf Öleinnahmen. Deshalb warnte ein Parlamentsabgeordneter aus Khuzestan vor einer nationalen Krise.

    Iran: paralyzed by environmental neglect

    Power cuts disrupt the oil- industry

    The sandstorm in Khuzestan caused massive disturbances in the electric power supply. The consequences were immense. The oil-industry in Khuzestan was temporarily at a standstill. 750,000 barrels of crude oil are produced in this province every day. The oil industry's revenues make up a large part of the Iranian national budget. A representative from Khuzestan warned of a national crisis.

  • Die konservativen Politiker werfen de Regierung von Hassan Rohani vor, die Lage nicht unter Kontrolle zu haben. Rohani wiederum macht seinen Vorgänger Mahmoud Ahmadinejad für die drohende Katastrophe verantwortlich. Als Präsident hatte Ahmadinejad dem Westen vorgeworfen, die Trockenheiten im Iran verursachen als Teil eines finsteren Plans, um die Islamische Republik zu unterminieren

    Iran: paralyzed by environmental neglect

    Rohani under pressure

    Conservative politicians accuse Hassan Rohani's government of not having the situation under control. In turn, Rohani blames his predecessor Mahmud Ahmadinejad for the impending environmental catastrophe. During his presidency, Ahmadinejad accused the West of having caused the drought in Iran - as part of a "sinister plan to undermine the Islamic Republic."

  • Die Revolutionsgarden verfügen nicht nur über eigenständige Truppenteile für Heer, Luftwaffe, Marine, Spezialeinheiten für Auslandeinsätze oder die Freiwilligenmiliz Basij. Sie sind auch eine wirtschaftliche Macht im Iran. Ihre Wirtschaftsflügel, Khatam al-Anbiya, baut Straßen, Tunnel, Pipelines und Dämme. Viele Dämme sind lediglich mit Erde aufgeschüttet. Ohne Absprache mit der Umweltbehörde.

    Iran: paralyzed by environmental neglect

    Powerless environmental protection agency

    The revolutionary guard is not only a military power with its own contingent of army, airforce, navy, special forces for foreign missons or the voluntary militia Basidsch. They are also an economic force in Iran. Their economic division Khatam al-Anbiya builds streets, tunnels, pipelines and dams. Many dams are built only of earth - without consulting the environmental authorities.

  • Im Februar bricht ein Erddamm in der Provinz Dschahrom, im Süden Irans. 700 Häuser werden zerstört, mehr als 2000 weitere Häuser beschädigt. Der Generaldirektor für Krisenbewältigung in der Provinz dementiert zuerst die Berichte über den Dammbruch. Die Fotos in den sozialen Medien werden als Fälschung bezeichnet.

    Iran: paralyzed by environmental neglect

    Dam collapse? Fake News!

    In February, a dirt dam collapsed in the southern Iranian province of Fars. 700 houses were destroyed and more than 2,000 other buildings damaged. At first, the provincial director-general for crisis management disclaimed reports about the incident. The pictures on social media were claimed to be fakes.

  • Niemand übernimmt die Verantwortung für das Missmanagement und die verspäteten Rettungsoperationen in der Provinz Dschahrom. Mangelndes Krisenmanagement wird zur Krise des Managements.

    Iran: paralyzed by environmental neglect

    Official lack of responsibility

    Nobody accepts responsibility for this mismanagement, or for the delay in carrying out rescue missions in the province. A lack of crisis management turns into a management crisis.

    Author: Shabnam von Hein (JF)


The group was originally arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence wing for allegedly using the wildlife organization as a cover for military espionage.

The wildlife experts had been using cameras to monitor endangered species, including the Asiatic cheetah and Persian leopard. Use of cameras to track endangered species is a common tool.

Charges against four of them for "corruption on Earth" — a charge that carries the death penalty — were dropped last month.

According the human rights group Amnesty International, there is evidence the conservationists were subject to torture and other ill-treatment to extract confessions. 

cw/stb (Reuters)

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

