  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Iran protests
A general view of the Shah Cheragh Shrine after an attack in Shiraz, Iran October 26, 2022.
The Shah Cheragh shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz was attacked on October 26Image: West Asia News Agency/REUTERS
TerrorismIran

Iran says Tajik gunman behind Shiraz shrine attack

8 minutes ago

Iranian officials identified the man who opened fire last month at Shah Cheragh shrine, one of the nation's most important pilgrimage sites, The gunman died a few days later from injuries sustained during his arrest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JAVV

Iranian officials on Monday identified the gunman who opened fire at Shah Cheragh mausoleum last month, killing at least 13 people.

Iran's official news agency, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), reported that the gunman was a national of Tajikistan.

The gunman, identified as Sobhan Komrouni by IRNA, died in a hospital from injuries sustained during his arrest a few days after he opened fire at the Shiite shrine on October 26.

Shah Cheragh is among Iran's top Shiite shrines. 

The attack added to tensions in Iran because it coincided with 40 days of mourning for the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, a day meant to mark the end of the traditional mourning period. Security forces also once again cracked down on protesters on October 26.

A bullet hole seen in a broken glass of the Shah Cheragh shrine
The attack on the Shiraz shine came amid domestic unrest in IranImage: Iranian Students' News Agency, ISNA/AP/picture alliance

Afghan, Azerbaijani nationals also reportedly involved

IRNA said that the gunman's accomplice was an Afghan citizen, citing the Iranian Intelligence Ministry.

The news agency said a third suspect, from neighboring Azerbaijan, was allegedly the "main coordinator" of the attack. The Azerbaijani suspect reportedly met with IS operatives the Iranian capital of Tehran prior to the attack.  

Authorities arrested 26 suspects over the shrine attack as well, all reportedly nationals of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, the report added.

The so-called "Islamic State" (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack at Shah Cheragh last month. Officials had reported the gunman as being badly injured after being shot by the police.

CCTV footage broadcast on state TV last month showed the gunman entering the shrine after hiding an assault rifle in his bag. He then began shooting as worshippers tried to flee.

IS adheres to an extremist Sunni ideology. They have claimed previous violence in Shiite-majority Iran, including twin attacks on the Iranian parliament and the tomb of Islamic Republic founder Ayatollah Khomeini in 2017. 

rm/wd (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Sharm el-Sheikh

The COP27 is in Africa — but is it for Africa?

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Rescuers attempt to recover the Precision Air passenger plane that crashed into Lake Victoria in Bukoba, Tanzania

Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

CatastropheNovember 6, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Security personnel and people gather in front of a gate of the Tihar prison in New Delhi, India

India: Conjugal rights debate puts focus on jail reform

India: Conjugal rights debate puts focus on jail reform

Law and Justice3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Babyboom nach Stromausfall

How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?

How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?

Politics2 hours ago03:48 min
More from Germany

Europe

NASAMS simulates the defence during Ramstein Alloy exercise in Latvia

Updates: Ukraine receives first NASAMS air defense systems

Updates: Ukraine receives first NASAMS air defense systems

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian women students protest at Sanandaj Technical and Vocational University

Iran's universities under spotlight as protests persist

Iran's universities under spotlight as protests persist

Society4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA - Midterm-Wahl

Young voters in US motivated by policies

Young voters in US motivated by policies

Politics10 hours ago02:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Foreign and Peruvian tourist rest in the boat where they have been detained at the Cuninico community in Loreto

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

CrimeNovember 5, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage