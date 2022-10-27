  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Blood on the floor of the Shiite shrine
An attack at a shrine in Fars provincial capital Shiraz left 15 worshippers deadImage: ISNA
PoliticsIran

Iran vows to 'punish' Shiite shrine massacre perpetrators

45 minutes ago

President Raisi vowed a "severe response" to a massacre at a Shiite shrine that the "Islamic State" said it conducted. Meanwhile, a rights group reported that a man was killed by security forces in western Iran.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IkXa

Iran's leadership on Thursday vowed to "punish" those responsible for a shooting at a Shiite Muslim shrine that killed 15.

Meanwhile, a rights group reported that security forces killed a man after protesters surrounded government buildings.

What did Iranian officials say?

President Ebrahim Raisi said, "The intention of the enemy is to disrupt the country's progress, and then these riots pave the ground for terrorist attacks."

Iranian authorities have long accused outside forces of fomenting unrest over the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in police custody. They have also attempted to link the protests to Wednesday's deadly attack, which was claimed by the "Islamic State" (IS), a Sunni extremist group.

Raisi vowed a "severe response" to the attack on the shrine.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei echoed Raisi's comments, calling for united efforts against a "plot" by Iran's foes.

"The perpetrator or perpetrators of this saddening crime will certainly be punished," Khamenei said.

Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, vowed to bring the "fire of revenge" on those responsible and to "punish them for their shameful deeds."

Man killed in Mahabad — rights group

Norway-based human rights NGO Hengaw reported on Twitter that Iranian security forces shot dead a young man during protests in the northwestern city of Mahabad.

Mahabad is a predominantly Kurdish city in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan.

"A young Kurdish man was killed by direct fire from Iranian security forces," Hengaw said. "This young man was shot in the forehead."

Hengaw said security forces had opened fire on people in Mahabad's Gomrok neighborhood after one of the city's police stations was surrounded.

The rights group said that protesters chanted "we should not mourn for our youth, we should avenge them." Mourners were paying tribute to a 35-year-old protester killed on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Hengaw reported that security forces had opened fire on mourners in Saqez in the province of Kurdistan, Mahsa Amini's hometown.

sdi/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Iranians defy regime with 40th day memorial protests

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

smokestacks next to water as the sun sets

Climate crisis: Widening emissions gap threatens meltdown

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A hand holds a piece of raw gold after being treated with mercury

DR Congo: Investigating the human cost of 'conflict gold'

DR Congo: Investigating the human cost of 'conflict gold'

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A cameraman takes a photo of a large sign outside Maiden Pharmaceuticals in New Delhi

India's massive pharma industry hounded by scandals

India's massive pharma industry hounded by scandals

HealthOctober 26, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Sadio Mane scores a goal past Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Bayern Munich hand Barcelona Champions League lesson

Bayern Munich hand Barcelona Champions League lesson

Soccer19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four Erdogan supporters are holding a stage background during a pro-government demonstration in Istanbul in 2016.

5 reasons why the West needs Turkey

5 reasons why the West needs Turkey

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An unveiled woman holds her hands in the air

Iran's women protesters vow long fight for personal freedoms

Iran's women protesters vow long fight for personal freedoms

Human Rights48 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Baby getting a checkup

Doctors say respiratory infection RSV may surge this winter

Doctors say respiratory infection RSV may surge this winter

Science1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

Towels showing Luiz Inacio da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil election: What you need to know

Brazil election: What you need to know

Politics9 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage