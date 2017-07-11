 Iran returns passport of detained British charity worker, UK lawmaker says | News | DW | 15.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran returns passport of detained British charity worker, UK lawmaker says

Labour Party lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said she understands a British negotiating team is in Tehran, where Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is being held under house arrest.

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of imprisoned British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and their seven year old daughter Gabriella pose with a picture of wife and mother, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

The UK, along with international human rights organizations, have urged Iran to release Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Detained British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been in Iranian custody since 2016 on suspicion of being a spy, has had her passport returned, according to her local MP.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq said Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been given her passport and according to her understanding a negotiating team is currently in Iran.

"I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back," Siddiq tweeted. 

"I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now," she added. 

More to follow...

kb/wd (AFP, AP)

Advertisement