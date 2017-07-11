Iran returns passport of detained British charity worker, UK lawmaker says

Detained British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been in Iranian custody since 2016 on suspicion of being a spy, has had her passport returned, according to her local MP.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq said Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been given her passport and according to her understanding a negotiating team is currently in Iran.

"I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back," Siddiq tweeted.

"I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now," she added.

More to follow...

kb/wd (AFP, AP)