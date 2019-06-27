Iran reported to pass 300 kg limit on low-enriched uranium

Iran has breached the 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium allowed under the 2015 international nuclear accord, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday.

The amount is well below that needed to produce one nuclear weapon. But the breach shows that Iran intends to ratchet up its response to the United States withdrawal from the pact last year and its reimposition of harsh unilateral sanctions.

Iranian officials had said that the country would likely exceed the uranium limit this week if the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal failed to find a way for Tehran to receive the economic benefits promised in exchange for dismantling its nuclear program.

The Fars agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had measured the stockpile on Monday. The Vienna-based agency made no immediate comment.

Iran is allowed to enrich up to 300 kg of uranium to 3.67% under the terms of the deal. It has not gone over the 3.67% threshold, but has threatened to do so by July 7. About 1500 kg of uranium enriched at around 90% is needed for one nuclear weapon.

More to come...

