Iran replaces head of Revolutionary Guard

Iran's supreme leader replaced the long-serving chief commander of the elite Revolutionary Guard, state media reported on Sunday.

Brigadier General Hossein Salami will replace Mohammad Ali Jafari, who has served as chief for the past 11 years.

No reason was given for the replacement. Salami, 59-year-old, previously served as deputy commander in the Guard.

The US controversially reclassified the paramilitary group as a terrorist organization earlier this month.

The group, separate from the military, controls the country's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

aw/rc (AP, Reuters)

