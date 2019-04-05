 Iran replaces head of Revolutionary Guard | News | DW | 21.04.2019

News

Iran replaces head of Revolutionary Guard

No reason have been giving for replacing the long-standing head of the paramilitary group. The US has controversially labelled the group a terrorist organization.

Soldiers from the Revolutionary Guards march march during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the start of Iran's 1980-1988 war with Iraq

Iran's supreme leader replaced the long-serving chief commander of the elite Revolutionary Guard, state media reported on Sunday.

Brigadier General Hossein Salami will replace Mohammad Ali Jafari, who has served as chief for the past 11 years.

No reason was given for the replacement. Salami, 59-year-old, previously served as deputy commander in the Guard.

Read more: What is Iran's Revolutionary Guard?

The US controversially reclassified the paramilitary group as a terrorist organization earlier this month.

The group, separate from the military, controls the country's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

aw/rc (AP, Reuters)

